Starbucks Reserve Outlet Along Chao Phraya River Has Breathtaking Views & Lantern-Inspired Lights
Those who frequently visit Bangkok pre-Covid would be familiar with Chao Phraya River — a popular destination known for its awe-inspiring boat rides.
Now, a new Starbucks outlet will allow coffee enthusiasts to sip on freshly-brewed kopi while marvelling at the scenic riverside views.
Spanning 1,260 square meters, Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at IconSiam is the largest coffee haven in Thailand and is decorated with lantern-inspired lights, stacked glass windows, and distinct artworks.
While we can’t travel to Thailand just yet, here’s a preview of the new Starbucks outlet that should be on your sightseeing list during your next visit.
Starbucks Reserve outlet at IconSiam along Chao Phraya River
IconSiam is a premium shopping destination with glamorous retail stores. True to its theme, the mall recently opened the country’s most opulent Starbucks outlet.
Compared to the typical Starbucks outlet, it’s located along an iconic river bank, so you’re in for a visual treat regardless of which time of the day you’re heading there.
Breathtaking view of Chao Phraya River
From the inside, you’ll be able to gaze at breathtaking cityscapes, clear skies, and stunning sunsets.
Sitting by the outlet’s balcony and admiring the surrounding scenery is exactly what many of us need to wind down after a long day spen in front of the computer.
Lantern lights and artistic murals give outlet modern vibes
Inside, beautiful lantern-inspired lights grace the mezzanine ceilings, giving the space modern and funky vibes.
Coffee aficionados who want to learn more about their favourite beverage can sit by the main bar and strike up conversations with the baristas.
As guests wander around, they’ll also notice the vibrant murals that pay tribute to famous landmarks in Bangkok and the country’s diverse farming landscapes.
The outlet also houses a helical staircase that spirals around a coffee tree from Northern Thailand — a symbolic homage to the country’s coffee craftsmanship.
Bakery and beverages are also a hit
Besides its stunning sceneries and gorgeous interior, the Starbucks outlet also will serve quality drinks and bites.
If you’re feeling hungry from shopping all day, have a look through their food menu that comprises artisanal pastries and signature desserts.
Those who are staying off coffee can also opt for floral tea blends like Lychee Earl Grey Tea (S$7.97) and Hibiscus tea-based Iced Sunset (S$7.52).
Add to your BKK bucket list
Though we won’t be able to travel overseas anytime soon due to the pandemic, you can bookmark this café or head to the Starbucks Thailand website for more information.
Starbucks Reserve Iconsiam
Address: 7th Floor, ICONSIAM, 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand
Operating Hours: 10am-10pm daily
Website: Starbucks Thailand
Must add to your Bangkok attraction list
Bangkok is already home to many of our shopping destinations and street hawkers stalls. With such an atas Starbucks outlet added to our list, the City of Angels is certainly one of the stronger contenders when it comes to places we’d like to visit when travel restrictions are lifted.
Will you be adding this Starbucks outlet to your next Bangkok destination list? Share your BKK travel kakis in the comments below!
Featured image adapted from Instagram, Instagram, and Instagram.