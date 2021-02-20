Starbucks Reserve Outlet Along Chao Phraya River Has Breathtaking Views & Lantern-Inspired Lights

Those who frequently visit Bangkok pre-Covid would be familiar with Chao Phraya River — a popular destination known for its awe-inspiring boat rides.

Source

Now, a new Starbucks outlet will allow coffee enthusiasts to sip on freshly-brewed kopi while marvelling at the scenic riverside views.

Source

Spanning 1,260 square meters, Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at IconSiam is the largest coffee haven in Thailand and is decorated with lantern-inspired lights, stacked glass windows, and distinct artworks.

Source

While we can’t travel to Thailand just yet, here’s a preview of the new Starbucks outlet that should be on your sightseeing list during your next visit.

Starbucks Reserve outlet at IconSiam along Chao Phraya River

IconSiam is a premium shopping destination with glamorous retail stores. True to its theme, the mall recently opened the country’s most opulent Starbucks outlet.

Source

Compared to the typical Starbucks outlet, it’s located along an iconic river bank, so you’re in for a visual treat regardless of which time of the day you’re heading there.

Source

Breathtaking view of Chao Phraya River

From the inside, you’ll be able to gaze at breathtaking cityscapes, clear skies, and stunning sunsets.

Source

Sitting by the outlet’s balcony and admiring the surrounding scenery is exactly what many of us need to wind down after a long day spen in front of the computer.

Source

Lantern lights and artistic murals give outlet modern vibes

Inside, beautiful lantern-inspired lights grace the mezzanine ceilings, giving the space modern and funky vibes.

Source

Coffee aficionados who want to learn more about their favourite beverage can sit by the main bar and strike up conversations with the baristas.

Source

As guests wander around, they’ll also notice the vibrant murals that pay tribute to famous landmarks in Bangkok and the country’s diverse farming landscapes.

Source

The outlet also houses a helical staircase that spirals around a coffee tree from Northern Thailand — a symbolic homage to the country’s coffee craftsmanship.

Source

Bakery and beverages are also a hit

Besides its stunning sceneries and gorgeous interior, the Starbucks outlet also will serve quality drinks and bites.

Source

If you’re feeling hungry from shopping all day, have a look through their food menu that comprises artisanal pastries and signature desserts.

Source

Those who are staying off coffee can also opt for floral tea blends like Lychee Earl Grey Tea (S$7.97) and Hibiscus tea-based Iced Sunset (S$7.52).

Source

Add to your BKK bucket list

Though we won’t be able to travel overseas anytime soon due to the pandemic, you can bookmark this café or head to the Starbucks Thailand website for more information.

Starbucks Reserve Iconsiam

Address: 7th Floor, ICONSIAM, 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Operating Hours: 10am-10pm daily

Website: Starbucks Thailand

Must add to your Bangkok attraction list

Bangkok is already home to many of our shopping destinations and street hawkers stalls. With such an atas Starbucks outlet added to our list, the City of Angels is certainly one of the stronger contenders when it comes to places we’d like to visit when travel restrictions are lifted.

Will you be adding this Starbucks outlet to your next Bangkok destination list? Share your BKK travel kakis in the comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram, Instagram, and Instagram.