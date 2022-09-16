Starbucks S’pore Hit By Data Breach, Rewards Members Advised To Reset Password

Starbucks Singapore Data Breach Involves Unauthorised Access To Members’ Personal Info

Starbucks members, hold your coffee — the global coffee company has just sent an email to members today (16 Sep) notifying them of an alleged data breach.

According to an excerpt that a Hardware Zone member shared, Starbucks discovered “unauthorised access to customer details” which includes personal information.

They have informed the relevant authorities but are encouraging members to reset their passwords.

Starbucks informs members of data breach on 16 Sep

In an email on Friday (16 Sep), Starbucks Singapore informed members that they had detected “unauthorised activity online”.

Apparently, someone had gained access to customer details such as:

Name

Gender

Date of birth

Mobile number

Email address

Residential address

The breach only affected details that users had provided to Starbucks. The company has since informed the relevant authorities and is assisting them with investigations.

Starbucks has also implemented additional measures to protect its customers’ information.

Members should reset passwords

While the breach has not affected members’ passwords, Starbucks is still encouraging them to reset the data “as good security practice”.

They recommend that passwords comprise the following:

Long phrases or sentences

Mix of capital and lowercase letters

Numbers

Symbols

Members are advised to avoid using the same passwords they use on other sites, an old password, or something containing their names.

Starbucks also assures members that they don’t store any credit card info, hence, such details are safe.

Likewise, their Starbucks® Rewards membership remains in order, with the stored value, rewards and credit still intact.

The company took the opportunity to remind users that they would never request personal or membership details. They will also not send any URL links for these.

Users who have any queries can contact Starbucks’ customer service here or call them at 6513 7500.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Starbucks Singapore on Facebook.