MUIS tells Starbucks to stop unauthorised references to halal certification status, may mislead the public

MUIS says it has not received any application for halal certification from Starbucks

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has told coffee chain Starbucks to stop all unauthorised references to halal certification status after a viral photo depicted a Starbucks sign referring to a “transition towards halal-certified operations”.

Such representations can mislead the public, a MUIS spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) on Thursday (14 May).

Reference to halal certification status not permitted before approval

MUIS said that before any halal certification is approved, any reference to the following is “strictly not permitted”:

Halal certification status

Preparations towards halal certification

An ongoing halal application process

Not only can such representations mislead the public, but they may constitute a breach of MUIS Halal Certification Conditions, the spokesperson noted, adding:

MUIS takes a serious view of this matter.

MUIS tells Starbucks to review & rectify public comms

Thus, MUIS directed Starbucks to stop all unauthorised references of this nature across its public-facing communications and materials.

It must also review and rectify all public communications related to this matter.

This includes its social media channels and in-store publicity materials.

Starbuck sign says pets no longer allowed at East Coast Park outlet

The photo of the sign was first posted on Facebook by an unhappy pet owner.

It said that pets would no longer be allowed at the Parkland Green outlet in East Coast Park from 25 May, with the exception of guide dogs.

This was due to its “transition toward halal-certified operations”, it read.

Starbucks Singapore reviewing store operations

In response to earlier queries from MS News, Starbucks Singapore said they are committed to creating a warm and welcoming experience for every customer.

“We are currently reviewing certain aspects of our store operations as we explore how best to serve our community, and we will share updates as they become available,” a spokesperson said.

In the meantime, the Parkland Green outlet’s current operations remain unchanged and pets will continue to be welcomed on the premises, it noted, adding:

We apologise for any confusion caused by our earlier communication and thank our customers for their understanding.

Also read: Chimichanga appears to parody Starbucks pet notice with taco promo for dogs & cats in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from @Ian Lin on Facebook and @starbuckssg on Instagram.