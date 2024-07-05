‘Memorable’ & ‘worthwhile’: Aircrew of state flag flypast sacrifice work & family time for NDP 2024

RSAF pilot & engineer contribute efforts to NDP 2024 flypast

With the annual National Day Parade (NDP) on the horizon, there is plenty for citizens to look forward to for this year’s celebrations.

For instance, the much-anticipated flypasts by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) are returning once again.

This will be the fifth year that RSAF will be carrying the state flag across Singapore during the National Anthem for NDP.

Of course, the iconic flypast wouldn’t be possible without the sacrifices made by the pilots and engineers involved.

Captain (CPT) Lim Jing Han Galex and Thomas Ng Choon Yong shared more about their roles during the flypast segment of the upcoming NDP.

RSAF to carry state flag into heartlands via two routes

The flypast, ‘Fly Our Flag’, will involve two CH-47SD/F Heavy Lift helicopters, alongside two Apache Attack helicopters, carrying the state flag across Singapore from 5.45pm to 6.30pm.

During the National Anthem, spectators can expect to watch the helicopters carry the state flag past the Padang into the heartlands.

The state flag will be flown via the following two routes:

The Western Route, consisting of locations such as Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok, Jurong and West Coast.

The Eastern Route, consisting of locations such as Seletar, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Bedok and East Coast.

Co-pilot shares about his role in carrying state flag across Singapore for NDP

CPT Lim Jing Han Galex is the co-pilot of one of the Heavy Lift helicopters.

Describing the feeling of co-piloting the helicopter as “very exciting”, the 36-year-old shared that he was very grateful for the selection.

“I can’t wait to bring the flag into the show centre,” he said. “[My family] is very excited as well, they can’t wait to see their daddy carrying the state flag flypast into the Padang.” CPT Lim:

They will be on the ground looking up and looking out for me.

CPT Lim then shared that he had to sacrifice quite a bit of quality time with them due to rehearsals.

However, he called the experience a “memorable” one — even for his family — and noted that the efforts were “worthwhile”.

“This is one key experience in our life that will be shared for many years to come,” said CPT Lim.

Engineer explains challenges involved in supervising segment

As for Thomas Ng Choon Yong, a National Serviceman (NSman) and Air Force engineer supervising the aircraft participating in the flypast, the feeling of taking part in the occasion was not unfamiliar.

Speaking to reporters, the 45-year-old shared that he had participated in NDP as a regular serviceman about seven times before, and thrice as an NSman.

Despite the familiarity, however, each state flag flypast always posed a new challenge with different flight profiles.

“While it is challenging, the professionalism of our men in the RSAF contributes to the success of the state flag flypast,” he said.

One of these challenges included juggling his participation in the 10-hour rehearsals with his job.

For instance, while regular serviceman would get a day off during the week following the rehearsal, Mr Ng would still have to report to work.

The support from his family and employer has been pivotal in lessening his burdens.

The challenges also do not stop Mr Ng from understanding the spirit of his commitment towards NDP and NS.

“NS has always been the backbone and cornerstone of Singapore’s defence,” he said.

“It has been this way since the past, and will continue to be the same.”

NDP state flag flypast is a reminder to continue serving Singapore

Mr Ng shared that by volunteering as an NSman, he hopes to encourage the younger generation to continue serving the nation.

“I want to serve as a reminder to our younger generation that protecting our country is important and we should continue to do so,” he said.

He also noted that this was especially vital in the context of international conflicts, which continue to rage around the world.

“It serves as a good reminder why we need to serve our nation at every opportunity,” he said, adding that it was also one way for himself to give back to the country.

As for CPT Lim, his motivation behind taking part in NDP was more of a personal one.

He shared that carrying the state flag across the Padang and beyond was a tradition every pilot probably wanted to experience for themselves.

“All [of them] want to be a part of it,” he said. “I think this experience will allow me to share with my children and other fellow pilots that haven’t participated before.”

F-16s will carry out aerial displays in separate flypast

The flypast involving six F-16 aircrafts zipping through the heartlands, is nothing to scoff at either.

During the flypast from around 6pm to 6.30pm, the F-16s will greet Singaporeans at various locations including Clementi and Jurong West.

The Salute to the Nation flypast will also see five of these jets conduct a majestic bomb-burst manoeuvre over the Padang to pay tribute and respect to Singapore.

Spectators can then enjoy a firsthand view of breathtaking aerial displays from two pairs of F-16s and two AH-64D Apache Attack helicopters in commemoration of 40 years of Total Defence.

The segment will additionally involve pyrotechnics to simulate a missile firing and neutralising of the air target by two RSAF DERby (SPYDER) Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems.

Also read: 5 interesting things to expect at this year’s NDP Show segment

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.