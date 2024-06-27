5 interesting things to expect at this year’s NDP Show segment

Singapore is gearing up to celebrate its 59th birthday this August with an unforgettable National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang.

This year, the NDP Show segment will feature 12 artistes and more than 3,000 performers.

Blending nostalgia and modernity, the performances are set to bedazzle with mesmerising acts and cutting-edge displays.

Here are five highlights you won’t want to miss at this year’s NDP Show.

1. Pre-parade segment featuring performances from skaters, gymnasts & students

The pre-parade segment will kick off with a bang by immersing audiences in a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a carnival.

Expect thrilling performances from skaters from Swift Skating Academy Singapore, gymnasts from Singapore Gymnastics National Training Centre and students who will parade down St Andrews Road and around the Padang.

Also, keep a lookout for the six giant and adorable Singapore mascot balloons — Sharity Elephant, August the Merlion, Singa The Lion, Captain Green, Becky Bunny and Nila The Lion.

To top it all off, the highly anticipated Red Lions will be delivering their breathtaking free-fall parachute displays.

2. Short films of everyday Singaporeans who uplift the community around them

In addition, the Show will feature heartwarming filmlets that tell the inspiring stories of everyday Singaporeans.

Featuring individuals from diverse backgrounds, these short films will highlight their dedication to uplift those around them.

The three films are namely ‘Family’, ‘Care and Compassion’ and ‘We, the Citizens of Singapore’.

Chairman of the Show Committee, Senior-Lieutenant-Colonel Danny Poh, remarked that these stories serve as a reminder that “everyone can be the best version of themselves in this place we call home”.

3) Performers decked in costumes of our early pioneers

As the sun sets at 7.30pm, the main show will commence with four distinct chapters throughout the evening.

The chapters have been narrowed down to four aspects that embody the Singapore spirit, namely Work, Eat, Heart and Dream.

In particular, Chapter Three will pay homage to the passion and dedication of our early pioneers who have tirelessly shaped our nation.

Be sure to keep a lookout for these iconic professions including merchants, painters and samsui women.

4) Vibe along to mesmerising song & dance performances

This year’s show will also be jampacked with singalongs and dance performances.

For example, dancers from the Music and Drama Company will enchant with their graceful moves to weish (Chew Wei Shan)’s original song, ‘Horizon’.

Singers from Voices of Singapore will also entertain the audience with melodious tunes.

Towards the end of the show, homegrown musician Benjamin Kheng will take the stage with his nostalgic tune titled ‘Not Alone’ — the theme song for this year’s NDP.

5) State-of-the-art stage effects & pyrotechnics

Drawing inspiration from this year’s biggest concerts, the Padang will be elevated with state-of-the-art stage effects and pyrotechnics.

In addition to the three main LED screens at the Padang, 12 LED banners and four mobile LED cubes will envelop spectators in a 360-degree immersive experience.

Each spectator will also wear an LED wristband, becoming part of the dynamic multimedia canvas.

For the first time, the Padang show centre ground will feature sparkulars (a form of cold spark non-pyrotechnics), flame projectors, CO2 machines, low fog machines, and mobile pyrotechnic boxes.

Of course, no NDP celebration will be complete without fireworks.

The ultimate highlight of the night will be a gorgeous 360-degree fireworks display that will illuminate the Padang.

Fireworks will also be fired from Marina Bay.

Noting that Singapore welcomes a new Prime Minister (PM) and President this year, the Show’s Creative Director, Brian Gothong Tan, stressed:

As Singapore enters a new phase, we embrace our ability to dream and our fearlessness in navigating unchartered waters.

