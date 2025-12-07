Tiger God statue disappears from Balestier temple, man seen loitering nearby around midnight

Balestier temple appeals to the culprit to return the statue or face legal action

A Tiger God statue has disappeared from a temple along Balestier Road, it said in a Facebook post on Sunday (7 Dec).

Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple also shared a screenshot of CCTV footage showing a man loitering near the altar around midnight.

Man loiters at Balestier temple for 27 mins

The temple said the statue was “found displaced” in the early hours of Saturday (6 Dec) morning.

The CCTV screenshot, which had the time stamp of 11.49pm on Friday (5 Dec) night, showed a white-haired man standing near the Tiger God altar with a bag in his left hand.

It added that the man had been loitering there for about 27 minutes, from 11.48pm on 5 Dec to 12.15am on 6 Dec.

Balestier temple appeals for info on missing statue

The temple appealed to netizens to contact them directly if they knew the person in the footage.

Alternatively, they could also inform the man to return the statue to them.

Addressing the culprit, the temple advised him to return the statue in its original condition immediately, or they would “resort to legal action and press criminal charges”.

Urging people to “do the right thing”, the temple noted that the Tiger God is a “revered deity belonging to the community”, thus buying or selling its statue is disrespectful to the deity, besides being against the law.

Balestier temple established in 1847

Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple, also known as Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong Temple, was established in 1847 by Hokkien workers employed at a sugar cane estate, according to Roots.sg.

It was named after the name of this area in the mid-1800s.

The temple was renovated in 1920 and 1928 and is now under the trusteeship of the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan.

Statue has been at temple for at least 30 years

The temple told The Straits Times (ST) that the Tiger God statue had been on the temple for at least 30 years, and had been placed outside for “the longest time”.

This is the first time it had been taken, with the incident baffling temple staff.

After the incident, the temple will keep its remaining statues under lock and key at the end of the day.

A police report has also been made.

