Man in Thailand arrested for stealing women’s underwear, says his wife doesn’t have the ones he likes

Man in Thailand arrested for stealing women’s underwear because wife doesn’t wear ones he likes

On 7 Aug, a 43-year-old man in Thailand was arrested for stealing women’s underwear. He defended himself by saying his wife doesn’t wear the type he likes.

Police later discovered that the man had stolen 10 sets of underwear.

Used stolen wear to masturbate

According to Thailand’s Daily News, the man was caught by the police after they found the clothes and shoes, as well as the motorcycle, matching the description in the police report inside the man’s house, together with the 10 sets of missing underwear.

Once arrested, the man readily admitted to the crime.

He said he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the theft. Feeling a strong urge, the man grabbed underwear that women had hung out to dry.

He then hung the underwear in his bathroom and used it to help him masturbate.

He also added that he liked the camisole underwear in particular, but that he was saddened that his wife didn’t have this kind of underwear.

To hide that he was doing this from his family, he then hid the underwear above the bathroom ceiling.

Victim to press charges

The man went on to say that his family had nothing to do with the crime, according to MGR Online.

He felt sorry for his wife, saying that he was afraid that his wife would misunderstand and think that he loved the panties more than his wife.

He even pleaded for the victim to not press charges. Tugging on the victim’s heartstrings, he said that he was worried for his wife and two children, especially now that their grandparents were ill.

However, the victim maintained that she would press charges, even if the stolen underwear wasn’t of significant monetary value.

The wife was later informed of the crime and was shocked that her husband could do such a thing.

She said that in the past, her husband did not smoke or drink. She also apologised to the victim for the crime.

The man is facing charges of theft and drug use, facing potentially up to three years in prison.

Also read: Disappointed thief in India leaves S$0.32 for hotel owner after place had nothing to steal

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online and Daily News.