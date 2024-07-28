Disappointed thief in India leaves S$0.32 for hotel owner after place had nothing to steal

Disappointed thief in India leaves S$0.32 for bottle water he took from fridge

On Friday (26 July), a video of a thief in India leaving empty-handed after breaking into a hotel eatery that he had tried to rob went viral on social media.

X user @PintodeepakD posted the amusing 2-minute video, caught on a closed circuit television of the hotel eatery, showing a disguised thief wearing gloves, a cap, and a cloth around his face breaking into a hotel in Maheswaram, a village in India.

Masked thief shows his disappointment on CCTV as he didn't find any amount in an eatery he tried to loot at Maheshwaram. Leave Rs 20 note for a water bottle he picked from the fridge & walks out#Hyderabad #CCTV @TOIHyderabad pic.twitter.com/fegJ3oBtDZ — Pinto Deepak (@PintodeepakD) July 26, 2024

The thief then walks into the hotel eatery and tries to search for valuable items to steal.

However, he finds nothing to loot from the establishment.

Shortly afterwards, he approaches the CCTV camera, showing his frustration and disappointment at finding nothing.

Thief pays S$0.32 for water bottle before leaving in disappointment

In the footage, the thief continues searching various spots of the hotel eatery, trying to locate things worth stealing.

After a few attempts, the disappointed thief grabbed a piece of equipment on the table, seemingly the equipment he used to break into the hotel, before walking towards a pair of refrigerators.

Instead of leaving with nothing, he takes a water bottle from the fridge, shows it to the camera, and gestures with his hand in annoyance.

A moment later, he takes out his wallet to retrieve 20 rupees (S$0.32) and places it on the table.

He gestures at the camera, pointing at the water bottle in his hand and the 20 rupees on the table, as if showing that he was paying for the water, before exiting the premises in disappointment.

According to Times of India, the break-in occurred a week ago but the incident was only spotted on Friday. It was then reported to the police on the same day.

The Maheswaram police suspected the thief could be an old offender.

Further investigations are ongoing.

