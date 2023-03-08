Man Allegedly Steals Money From Elderly Orchard Road Busker & Walks Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Brazenly Steals Money From Elderly Busker, Maintains Eye Contact Throughout

Buskers often leave containers for their money out in the open as they perform for hours on end to make a living.

While one may think that it’s safe for them to do so in Singapore, that seems to not necessarily be the case.

Recently, a man blatantly stole money out of an elderly busker’s donation bucket — while maintaining eye contact with him the entire time.

A video of this incident made rounds on Singapore Reddit forums like r/SingaporeRaw and r/singaporehappenings.

His actions drew much flak online, as netizens criticised his audacity to take the busker’s money right in front of his eyes.

Man brazenly steals from elderly busker

In the video, a man wearing headphones can be seen walking towards the dancing busker’s donation basket.

The busker appears to be 78-year-old Mr Chua Kim Seng, the oldest dancing busker in Singapore.

Mr Chua likely thought the man was donating money, as he initially smiled, nodded and even flashed a thumbs up at the latter.

However, his smile quickly vanished when the man reached into the bucket and took money out of it instead.

Visibly upset, Mr Chua confronted the man, possibly questioning his actions, as he gestured at the bucket and the younger man.

His words fell on deaf ears, however, as the man simply walked away with the money.

What perhaps made the situation worse was that the alleged thief continued to make eye contact with Mr Chua the entire time.

Strangers step forward to help elderly busker

Thankfully, some Good Samaritans stepped up to help Mr Chua.

A lady who happened to be passing by approached and briefly chatted with the busker before walking towards the thief, as if to confront him.

Although obstructed by leaves, the video also showed a man looking back at Mr Chua before walking towards the thief.

Thereafter, another lady was seen dropping Mr Chua a donation towards the end of the video.

Her gesture prompted the baffled busker to go back to dancing, although he continued to distractedly gaze in the direction where the thief walked.

Netizens speculate reasons for man’s actions

Multiple netizens chipped in to give their two cents on the situation.

Some suggested the video was an orchestrated prank, due to the position of the videographer. They also highlighted the unlikely possibility that the incident was coincidentally filmed.

Others lamented that the videographer should have stepped in to stop the man rather than simply continue filming.

This Redditor praised the “auntie” who stopped to help Mr Chua.

Another Reddit user, however, pointed out that a motorist could have filmed the video in passing, making it hard for him to help the busker.

One Instagram user commented on a repost of the incident on the @sgfollowsall page that the thief could have underlying mental health issues, causing him to unintentionally steal.

They urged fellow netizens to refrain from proliferating hate towards him.

While it isn’t clear whether the uncle got his money back, we hope justice was eventually served, one way or another.

In the meantime, perhaps we should avoid jumping to conclusions based on a single video, since it may not tell the full story of what truly transpired.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.