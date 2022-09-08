Elderly Chinatown Buskers Perform Classic Cantonese Song, Draw Onlookers Who Dance & Clap Along

Elderly Chinatown Buskers Flawlessly Perform Classic Cantonese Song To Cheers

It’s been a while since hype was built around buskers in Singapore, so seeing more humble musicians gaining recognition is uplifting.

Recently, a pair of elderly buskers along Smith Street in Chinatown stole the hearts of passers-by with their lovely rendition of a classic Cantonese hit.

Expertly delivering the dialect song without a glitch, the pair attracted an audience who swayed along and clapped to the beat.

Their performance won praise from viewers online, especially those who appreciate a change in music from what they usually hear on the streets.

Elderly Chinatown buskers performs song, cool guitarist steals show

On Sunday (4 Sep), TikTok user @kellykok62 uploaded a video of the performance by the elderly buskers in Chinatown.

They were apparently performing a rendition of the classic Cantonese hit “真的爱你” (“Truly Love You”) by legendary Hong Kong band Beyond.

In the 2-minute long video, the lead singer belts the song wholeheartedly, aptly conveying its emotional significance.

By his side, the guitarist masterfully plucks away on his instrument.

Stoic and unmoving, he was coolness personified.

The camera then pans to several folks dancing away to the performance. On occasion, the audience would join in by clapping to the beat.

The singer eventually closes the performance to roaring applause from onlookers.

Busking duo perform in Chinatown on weekends

According to the OP, the duo would usually perform at this location on the weekends at about 5pm.

While the singer no doubt had the spotlight on him, one netizen highlighted how chill the guitarist was, that ‘shredding’ looked “like a walk in the park”.

A viewer also exclaimed how this performance was a breath of fresh air.

Perhaps eager to see the buskers in perform ‘live’, one commenter quipped that they would bring a portable chair and cold beer as if they were attending a music festival.

With the growing appetite for live music, we hope the duo’s newfound fame can kickstart something larger for them.

May this be their big break

Seeing how quickly and easily people can gain recognition online these days, who knows what will come up next for the buskers?

Hopefully, this would be the big break for the pair, if that’s what they need.

We wish the buskers the best and hope they’ll gain loyal fans who will appreciate their hard work.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by @kellykok62 on TikTok.