Stickies Bar Has Unlimited 1-For-1 Alcohol & Free Birthday Shots According To Your Age

Stickies Bar Birthday Promo Offers 1-For-1 Alcohol Deals & Free Shots

There is no milestone quite like a birthday as it not only signifies the passing of time, but also the progression of one’s life.

As such, every birthday should be a time for joy, laughter, and memories to cherish for a lifetime.

For many, drinks are synonymous with hearty celebrations like these. With that in mind, Stickies Bar is introducing a birthday promotion filled with some very delicious offers to get the party started. Hint: it involves free alcohol!

Here are all the details you need to know before planning your next big birthday blowout.

Keep the birthday party going with free alcohol at Stickies Bar

Besides presents, friends, and cake, some folks might say that a birthday party wouldn’t be complete without good booze.

If that’s you, then Stickies Bar is the perfect place to organise your next shindig because birthday boys and girls get an unlimited one-for-one deal on all alcoholic drinks.

Whether you fancy beer, spirits, or cocktails, you can enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on any beverage as long as it’s your actual birthday, so don’t forget to bring a valid photo ID with your date of birth to show the staff.

As the icing on top, this offer is unlimited, which means you can buy as many bottles as you like and keep them at the Stickies Bar outlet of your choice for future visits over the next one month.

That way, you can technically keep the party going beyond the day of your birthday by buying two bottles and keeping the second for your next visit.

Here is how it works — if you purchase the alcohol on a weekday (Sunday to Thursday), you can only redeem the bottle on a weekday. On the other hand, if you make the purchase on a weekend (Friday to Sunday), you may redeem it on a weekend.

The offer ends as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the day after your birthday, so celebrants are encouraged to make up their minds about how many bottles they wish to stock up on ASAP.

Celebrate with free shots that match your age

While some of us may feel embarrassed about revealing our true age, the next offer on the Stickies Bar birthday promotion lineup might just change your mind.

With a minimum spend of S$100, one can receive a number of free shots that is equivalent to their age.

For instance, if you’re turning 21, you automatically unlock 21 free shots at Stickies Bar upon spending S$100 or more.

We know what you’re thinking, and the answer is: there is no cap on this offer.

So yes, if your dear Ah Ma likes a good drink, you can bring her over on her 80th birthday and get 80 free shots for her, yourself, and the rest of your table just by spending at least S$100.

A couple things to take note of: the shots are limited to Jager Pops, and just like the one-for-one promo, the birthday boy or girl has to present a valid photo ID to verify their date of birth.

If you have a twin or simply want to celebrate with someone else who shares the same birthday as you, you can even stack the number of free shots by spending a minimum of S$200.

This and the one-for-one alcohol offer are evergreen, so anyone from you to your friends to your family can celebrate getting older — and hopefully wiser — with free drinks all year round.

As long as you show up on the day of your birthday, you can look forward to a rousing good time.

Birthday promotions available at all Stickies Bar outlets

Stickies Bar has four outlets across Singapore, so you can have your pick of where you want to take the party. Here are the addresses:

Stickies @ Sunset Lane — 106 Clementi Street 12 #01-50, Singapore 120106

Stickies @ Aljunied — 71 Lorong 23 Geylang, #01-01 THK Building, Singapore 388386

Stickies @ Keng Cheow — 11 Keng Cheow Street, #01-09 – #01-10 Riverside Piazza, Singapore 059608

Stickies @ Dhoby Ghaut — 178 Clemenceau Avenue, #B1-00 Haw Par Glass Tower, Singapore 239926

Out of these four, the Sunset Lane outlet is the newest, but each of them offers a uniquely vibrant and welcoming atmosphere to elevate celebrations of various occasions and scales, from intimate dates to big whole-group-chat-is-invited bashes.

For more info on the birthday promotions and all the latest updates, follow Stickies Bar on Facebook and Instagram.

Create memories that live on long after your birthday

Whether you are turning 21, 35, or 70, you really only get to celebrate each birthday once.

Therefore, if you have friends and family around you who are there to see you through each milestone, you might as well make the most of it by having a good time.

Drinks will be drunk and candles will be blown out eventually, but the memories you make with the ones you love will live on long after the day is done.

Oh, and one more thing: always remember to drink responsibly!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Stickies Bar.

Featured image adapted from @stickiesbar on Instagram and Instagram.