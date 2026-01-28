‘Damn annoying & smelly’: Man in S’pore urges smokers to stop smoking while walking

Man calls out smokers for smoking while walking, asks them to stop the behaviour

A man in Singapore has ruffled some feathers after posting a TikTok video urging smokers to stop smoking while walking.

He also called the habit “damn smelly” and “inconsiderate” to those around them.

Man asks smokers to stop smoking while walking

In the video uploaded by TikTok user @tooheavylah on 27 Jan, he addressed smokers directly, asking why some chose to light up while on the move.

“Can y’all stop smoking and walking or not ah?” he asked in the clip. The original poster (OP) added that while he is unsure if the act is illegal, he labels it annoying nonetheless.

He explained that the smoke from a moving smoker often drifts into the faces of people walking behind them.

According to the OP, smokers would instinctively blow smoke away when smoking near a non-smoker when standing.

Yet, walking smokers end up doing the exact opposite.

“You’re blowing the smoke directly at the guy behind you,” said the OP in exasperation.

Smokers should stop to smoke instead

Anticipating pushback, he also addressed those who may argue that there is nobody behind them.

“But bro, you got eyes behind your back?” he asked, pointing out that it is impossible to ensure no one is affected at all times.

He then ended his video with a simple request: smokers should stop, finish their cigarette, and only then continue with their journey.

“So, please, just stay still and just smoke your stick finish. Then go about your day,” the TikTok user advised.

Mixed reactions from netizens, with some agreeing to change

A netizen who claims to be a smoker apologised as they sometimes walk and smoke while rushing.

Seemingly convinced by the OP’s video, another smoker also apologised and promised to be more considerate in the future.

For one netizen, however, these inconsiderate smokers should be dealt with swiftly.

Agreeing with the OP, they said that the National Environment Agency (NEA) should step in to fine these individuals.

Meanwhile, one commenter suggested walking past the smoker or just taking another route instead.

Smoking while walking is not explicitly banned

Under Singapore law, smoking is prohibited in many public places, including sheltered walkways, bus stops, and common areas of residential blocks.

However, smoking while walking in open areas is not explicitly banned, though authorities have repeatedly reminded the public to be considerate.

The OP has since posted a follow-up video to TikTok on 28 Jan, where he addressed some of the comments in his earlier post.

“It’s a simple rationale. Smoking and walking inconveniences people. If you don’t agree, feel free to comment,” he concluded.

