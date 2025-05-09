Man charged for allegedly trying to bribe 2 Certis Cisco officers after being caught smoking in Orchard

Man allegedly tried to bribe 2 Certis Cisco officers with S$50 each

After being caught smoking in a non-designated area along Orchard Road, a man allegedly tried to bribe two Certis Cisco officers.

He ended up being charged in court, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release on Friday (9 May).

Tourist allegedly tried to bribe Certis Cisco officers so they would not take enforcement action

The incident occurred on 10 April, when 34-year-old Chinese national Huang Binghao (黄炳浩) smoked outside the vicinity of Tang Plaza along Orchard Road.

The tourist allegedly offered S$50 each on separate occasions to two Certis Cisco auxiliary police officers named Koh Jun Song and Maikal Selvarai.

He allegedly did this to induce them not to take enforcement action against him, as they were attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA) at the time.

Man faces 2 charges for trying to bribe Certis Cisco officers

The two officers rejected the bribe.

The case was then referred to the CPIB, and Huang was charged in court on 9 May.

He faces two charges under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which states that it’s an offence to offer bribes to Government agents.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to S$100,000.

CPIB said Singapore takes a “strict zero-tolerance approach” to corruption.

CPIB looks into all corruption-related reports, including anonymous ones, and advised members of the public to submit their complaints via the CPIB website, emailing report@cpib.gov.sg, calling 1800-376-0000 or writing snail mail to the CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, S159047.

Another tourist tried to bribe NEA officer on 26 March

The previous time a Chinese tourist tried to bribe a civil servant in Singapore was just two weeks before, also outside a shopping centre along Orchard Road, CPIB said.

In that incident on 26 March, 41-year-old Chinese national Huang Qiulin (黄秋林) had been smoking in a non-designated smoking area and was caught by NEA enforcement officer Tan Tar Chuak.

The tourist allegedly tried to give him S$50 for him and two of his colleagues not to take enforcement action.

The bribe was rejected, and Huang was charged in court on 17 April under the same Act.

