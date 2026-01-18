Convenience store staff in Thailand scolds boy for staring at her face, company apologises for behaviour

Convenience store staff in Thailand scolds boy for staring, gets punished by company

A heated argument inside a 7-Eleven convenience store, involving a mother confronting staff for scolding her son for staring, in Thailand went viral.

The clip, which was shared on 14 Jan, depicts a woman heading into the convenience store and immediately begins addressing one of the staff members behind the cashier.

Mum confronts staff for scolding son

“Who scolded you,” the woman can be heard saying as she entered the store. The caption indicated that this store was located in Ayutthaya province.

Immediately following that exchange, she seemingly turned to address one of the staff members behind the cashier area.

“Do we have a problem?” she asked. The staff member can be heard saying that the young boy had been looking at her funny. The young boy defended himself through tears, saying he was just looking normally.

The mum then proceeded to defend her son saying that it was a perfectly normal thing to do while he was waiting on her to finish microwaving the food he bought.

Several staff members can also be heard defending the young boy.

The staff member being addressed can also be heard defending herself at one point, saying that he should have been looking at the oven instead of her.

“Why don’t you pin a sign onto your head to let people know not to look at you?” the mum asked. “If you’re not service-minded, then don’t work in service.”

Franchising company punishes staff

On 15 Jan, the woman also shared an update on her situation. She said that the store manager had already apologised to her for the incident.

Additionally, the staff member in question has also been suspended for one month. If her behaviour does not improve, then they will terminate her.

This coincides with a comment CP ALL, the company behind 7-Eleven, would make to address the situation. In a Facebook video from Thairath covering the story, CP ALL said that they have punished the staff member seen in the clip.

They also apologised to customers that have been affected by the incident.