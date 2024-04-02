3 people fall to their deaths after strong winds blow them out of high-rise apartment in China

3 people including 11-year-old boy die after being blown out of apartment by strong winds

At least four people have died and more than 10 others injured after severe thunderstorms battered the city of Nanchang in China’s Jiangxi Province early Sunday (31 March) morning.

Three of the victims were sleeping when they were blown out of their high-rise apartment windows.

Videos and photos show the extent of the damage, with broken items and debris strewn all over the rooms.

Strong winds sweep sleeping grandmother & grandchild out of window

According to The Beijing News, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds suddenly hit Nanchang at 3am on Sunday (31 March).

As a result, three people living in a residential area on Bayuehu Road were swept out of their homes and fell to their deaths.

Citing local media, HK01 reported that a man named Mr Xu, who lives on the 20th floor, said that a gale blew off the windows in the living room and bedroom.

At that time, he and his wife were asleep in the master bedroom with their youngest daughter.

His father was in his own room, while his 64-year-old mother and 11-year-old son slept in another room.

Upon being woken by a loud noise, Mr Xu immediately went to check on his family.

While his wife, daughter, and father were safe, his mother and son were nowhere to be found.

Also gone were the windows in the room and the mattress they were sleeping on, which was blown out of the building with them.

Another man, Mr Wan, lost his 60-year-old wife after she was blown out of their 11th-storey apartment, Sin Chew Daily reported.

He was able to escape unharmed as they slept in separate rooms.

At the moment, there is no further information on the fourth victim who died.

Video shows severe damage caused by thunderstorm

Clips circulating on social media show how terrifying the storm was.

A video on Douyin showed entire glass doors ripped from their hinges as the squall continued to lay waste to the room.

Numerous trees were also uprooted while vehicles and outdoor structures sustained damage.

According to China Daily, the city’s disaster reduction office put out a phone alert on Monday (1 April) warning residents that more severe weather is expected until Saturday (6 April).

It strongly advised the public to take note of meteorological disaster forecasts and take the necessary precautions.

