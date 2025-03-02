Student in S’pore passes out after friend ignores distress taps in alleged chokehold ‘game’

Student blacks out after friend puts him in chokehold during ‘game’

A shocking incident involving two male students allegedly from St Hilda’s Secondary School has sparked online concern after one of them blacked out from a chokehold during what appeared to be a reckless stunt.

Student chokehold stunt caught on video

On 1 Mar, local influencer @runnerkao shared screenshots in an Instagram post of a video he received from a follower who asked to remain anonymous.

The footage, which he did not share publicly, showed a photo of one boy holding another in a chokehold.

According to @runnerkao, the boy allegedly refused to let go even as the other boy struggled and despite him tapping the former on his arm to signal distress.

The boy being choked ultimately lost consciousness, only for his friends — including the one who had put him in the chokehold — to allegedly laugh hysterically instead of helping him.

It is unclear when and where the incident took place, but the boys involved appeared to be wearing St Hilda’s Secondary School uniforms.

Thankfully, the victim eventually regained consciousness.

According to @runnerkao, the stunt that the students were caught doing was an alleged “game” that students play where one person puts another in a chokehold until the other person passes out.

However, he strongly warned against playing such games, calling it “very very dangerous”.

He stressed that chokeholds can cut off oxygen to the brain and cause severe, even permanent, damage.

Netizens concerned by choking game

The video quickly sparked outrage, with netizens condemning the dangerous stunt.

One user expressed horror, stating that human lives should never be treated as a game and joking that children should “stick to playing Pokémon instead.”

Another commenter called the incident “scary,” urging the Ministry of Education, teachers, and parents to work together to educate students on the risks of such reckless behaviour.

Another shocked commenter suggested that children should stick to safer games like tag instead of engaging in such dangerous stunts.

This incident has drawn comparisons to previous dangerous online trends, such as TikTok’s blackout challenge.

In 2021, the challenge gained widespread attention for encouraging participants to hold their breath until they lost consciousness. Tragically, multiple children died attempting it.

Among the victims was eight-year-old Lalani Erika Renee Walton from Texas, USA. She passed away on 15 Jul 2021 as a direct consequence of attempting TikTok’s blackout challenge.

MS News has reached out to St Hilda’s Secondary School for more information.

