13-year-old student in Thailand slips & falls into deep water while playing, friend couldn’t save him

Student in Thailand drowns while playing with friends

A 13-year-old student in Thailand has lost his life after falling into a deep water channel while playing with friends.

The incident occurred in Moei Wadi District, Roi Et, on Monday (1 Sept) evening, just after the boy and his friends had finished school.

Boy accidentally falls into deep channel

Earlier, the victim had invited two of his friends to join him at the spillway.

There, the water was reportedly around 70cm deep near the shore, leading the boys to believe it was safe.

However, as they walked deeper, the group suddenly encountered a deep channel where the victim lost his footing and fell.

One of his friends, who was further along the bank, immediately rushed to help but the boy was swept away too quickly.

Panicked, the surviving friends returned to school, where they informed their teacher about the incident.

Body found 10 metres from the shore

Emergency responders were called to the scene to assist in the search for the boy.

It took the rescue teams about 30 minutes to locate the victim’s body.

The boy was found submerged about 10 metres from the shore, in approximately three metres of water.

