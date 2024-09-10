Student in China develops difficulty walking & breathlessness after eating ‘unclean’ barbecue, gets admitted to ICU

Student sent to ICU with weak limbs and difficulty breathing after eating barbecue

Recently, an 18-year-old college student in Guangzhou, China was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after experiencing diarrhoe, weakness of limbs, and difficulty breathing following a barbecue.

The student, Wang (name transliterated from Chinese) was about to enter Guangzhou Maritime University when he developed a fever and diarrhoea after having a barbecue with his classmates one night in August, 大紀元 reports.

Although his diarrhoea improved with treatment, he began to experience weakness in his limbs. A week later, he had difficulty walking.

The symptoms prompted him to seek medical attention at Panyu Central Hospital, affiliated with Guangzhou Medical University.

Through neurological examination, the doctor found that Mr Wang had difficulty even lifting his lower limbs off the bed. Both his lower limbs could not move sufficiently against gravity and while his upper limbs were stronger, they were not at full strength.

Additionally, his coughing and swallowing functions had significantly declined, and his condition was rapidly worsening.

His breathing muscles were at risk of being affected at any time, which could lead to respiratory failure or arrest.

Diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome

After Mr Wang was admitted to the hospital, the doctor diagnosed him with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) based on his history of muscle weakness that developed after a bout of gastrointestinal infection.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an autoimmune condition that causes rapid inflammation of the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness in the limbs. In severe cases, it can affect the respiratory muscles, making it difficult to breathe. The condition can be potentially life-threatening, according to Chinese news site Guang Ming Daily.

Mr Wang’s condition worsened in the hospital and he began struggling to breathe. He was later intubated and admitted to the ICU.

Student undergoes five plasma transfusions

Having confirmed his diagnosis, the medical staff devised a treatment plan using the “zipper method,” which involved plasma transfusions followed by intravenous immunoglobulin injections.

Mr Wang required a large amount of fresh plasma, which initially strained blood bank resources. However, with community support, he completed all five plasma transfusions.

After the treatment, his condition gradually improved. The muscle strength in his limbs returned to normal, and he was able to gradually lift his lower limbs off the bed.

Mr Wang was discharged from the ICU after over 10 days of receiving treatment.

According to Guang Ming Dasily, most cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome follow a pre-existing infection, such as gastrointestinal or respiratory infections. In Mr Wang’s case, consuming ‘unclean’ and contaminated food from the barbecue caused diarrhoea and triggered an immune response.

