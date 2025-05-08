14-year-old student stabbed to death during knife battle at Thailand wedding

14-year-old student killed following knife conflict at wedding in Thailand

A 14-year-old student was recently stabbed to death during a knife battle at a wedding in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand.

The teenager succumbed to his injuries after suffering two knife wounds to his chest.

Confrontation escalated after wedding party ended

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday (7 May) at about 1.45am, after a fight broke out between two groups of teens near the performance stage at the wedding.

Although adults had initially stepped in to defuse the situation, tensions lingered. Once the music ended, the two sides agreed to meet behind the school auditorium to “talk things out” — but the conversation quickly turned violent.

Both teens brought knives, 1 died from stab wounds

According to the police, Surasak and Win (names transliterated from Thai) — both 14 years old — each brought a short knife to the confrontation. The pair ended up stabbing each other in the chest, reports Thai news outlet Thairath.

During the scuffle, another 14-year-old boy named Palm (name transliterated from Thai), who was accompanying Surasak, sustained injuries.

Despite being conveyed to the hospital, Surasak eventually succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police said he had two stab wounds on his chest.

Meanwhile, Win is in critical condition due to excessive blood loss.

Police said they are working to determine how the teens obtained the knives and whether any adults at the party can be held accountable.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 19-year-old student in critical condition after being allegedly stabbed by ex-boyfriend at M’sia university



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thairath on YouTube.