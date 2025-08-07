Student found with vape after behaving aggressively at school in Hougang, sent to hospital

Student found with vape reportedly behaved aggressively towards staff member at school in Hougang

A student has been found in possession of an e-vaporiser, or vape, after reportedly behaving aggressively at a school in Hougang.

In a since-deleted video that has been recirculated over TikTok, an ambulance can be seen in the driveway of Yuying Secondary School.

Student rumoured to have taken Kpods

In the clip, a number of police officers were also seen.

A boy can be heard asking what happened and later exclaming:

He took Kpods ah?

He was ostensibly referring to illegal drug-laced vapes that have become an increasingly widespread problem in Singapore.

Student found with vape after police called to school in Hougang

Yuying principal Chong Jack Sheng confirmed to The Straits Times (ST) that a student had exhibited aggressive behaviour towards a staff member on 31 July.

The police were called, with a vape subsequently found in the student’s possession.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is now investigating the alleged vape offence.

Student found with vape sent to the hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance at about 3.20pm on 31 July.

The location was 47 Hougang Avenue 1 — the address of Yuying Secondary School.

One person was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, SCDF said.

Mr Chong said he is well, and his well-being is being monitored by the school, adding:

The safety of our staff and students is a key priority.

More attention to vape scourge in S’pore

The vapes scourge in Singapore has drawn increasing attention in recent years, with youths particularly susceptible to the habit.

Parents have shared with the media how their children’s addiction to vapes had caused them to behave erratically, collapse and even bleed.

The authorities have since intensified a crackdown on vapes, with vape disposal bins located across Singapore for users to break the habit.

