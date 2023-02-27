2 M’sian Students Arrested For Insulting S’pore In Post-Exam Rant, They Apologise For Their Actions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Malaysian Students Arrested After Rant About History Exam Questions Related To Singapore Goes Viral

Nowadays, it is common to see people bringing their complaints and rants online for the world to hear. However, it’s important to think before acting, otherwise, we might end up getting in trouble with the law.

A TikTok video featuring two 18-year-old Malaysian boys went viral on Twitter. The footage showed the two students insulting Singapore in a rant about their national History examination, which they had just taken.

The police arrested the two boys after a teacher filed a police report.

The two students also made an apology video regarding their actions.

Students insult Singapore in their rant about SPM history exam

In the video, one of the boys rants about his SPM History paper while his friend films him. SPM, aka the Malaysian Certificate of Education, is equivalent to Singapore’s O-level examinations.

He then flashes his middle finger at the camera, directing his insults towards the officials who set the History examination. He used several vulgarities to criticise them.

Furthermore, the student threw harsh insults towards Singapore, as his exam questions covered topics related to Singapore.

According to WeirdKaya, the student said, “Singapore’s nothing but a kampung. They’re so poor, even their water comes from Malaysia! Why should it be included in the exam?”

He also claims that the test was a waste of his time, noting that they did not test several topics he studied for.

Police arrest two students after history exam rant goes viral

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a 53-year-old female teacher found out about the video and made a report to the Royal Malaysian Police.

After receiving the report, they arrested the two students on Friday (24 Feb).

The case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

The two students remained cooperative throughout their investigations, so the police released them on bail after a two-day remand order.

Students upload apology video

The two students subsequently uploaded an apology video to show their remorse. The boy in the original TikTok video shared, “Whatever I said was spontaneous as I’m used to expressing myself freely with my friends.”

He noted that his friend did not consider the consequences of their actions before sharing the video.

