44 students in India hospitalised after lizard found in school lunch, Govt meal scheme under scrutiny

44 students in India hospitalised after lizard found in school meal

Dozens of students from a government school in Tamil Nadu, India, were rushed to a hospital on 10 March after a lizard was discovered in their midday meal.

The incident occurred at Coimbatore Corporation Middle School in Kavundampalayam.

Officials said 44 students were affected, with 31 boys and 13 girls developing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The affected students were transported to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment (CMCH).

Upon learning the news, some parents rushed to CMCH, while others gathered outside the school, demanding answers from authorities over the alleged negligence in food preparation, according to the New Indian Express.

Incident sparked concern over food hygiene

Coimbatore City Mayor K Ranganayaki Ramachandran and Municipal Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran later visited the children at the hospital.

Though there have been no further reports of the students’ health conditions, three staff have been suspended following the incident.

In a post on X, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vinoj P Selvam described the situation as shocking and deeply concerning.

Selvam referred to another similar incident reported in February near Pollachi town, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where students at Dasanayakanpalayam school experienced health issues after consuming a midday meal.

He claimed such incidents had been increasing over the past five years, which he said highlighted government negligence.

Authorities should inspect food quality in all schools

Selvam has since called for immediate health inspections in schools to ensure the quality of food provided to students.

India’s Ministry of Education implemented the ‘Mid-Day Meal Scheme’ across all government and government-aided schools in the country to nourish and support its school-going children, regardless of background.

The scheme provides cooked meals to millions of students in government schools.

However, incidents involving food contamination often raise concerns about hygiene standards and monitoring within the programme.

Also read: Over 100 students in India fall sick after dead snake found in school meal, authorities investigating



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Featured image adapted from India Today and The New Indian Express.