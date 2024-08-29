More S’porean students enrolling in M’sian schools, reportedly seeking less stressful education

Increasing number of Singaporean students enrolling in Malaysian international schools

More Singaporean students are reportedly heading to Malaysia to enrol in its international schools.

The news may come as a surprise to many, given Singapore’s reputation for an excellent education system.

Speaking to The Star, Stellar Education Group founder Daniel Loh alleged a “steady year-on-year increase” in Singaporean students at Stellar International School in Johor.

The school takes in students from ages 3 to 18, both local and from abroad.

According to Mr Loh, some Singaporean parents wanted their children to have a less stressful and academically-driven education.

He also suggested other pull factors such as exposure to other cultures at the international school and the quality of life in Johor Bahru (JB).

In Singapore, citizens also require special permission from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to attend international schools.

As such, JB offers the closest available alternatives for Singaporeans who want an international school education.

Some Singaporean parents seeking alternative education systems

Deputy School Director Chua Sing Zhi of JB’s Paragon Private and International School stated that Malaysia’s international schools are “cost-effective” for Singaporean parents.

The international schools’ holistic education is also attractive to many foreigners, including Singaporeans.

Ms Chua claimed their international school provided life skills courses such as cooking and sewing alongside their academic education.

It also has programmes meant to build resilience and critical thinking in its students.

A Singaporean father who works in JB told The Star that the international school fees were much higher than Singapore public schools.

However, he called it a “small price to pay” for more family time with his children.

He also felt that “skills, experience, and character building” are more important for students than purely academic studies.

The father also noted that his son was more relaxed in a Johor school than in a Singapore one.

The Malaysian Ministry of Education website lists 29 international schools in Johor, a reported increase from 23 in 2022.

With ease of travel expected to be better due to the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the number of Singaporean students in Johor is also predicted to rise.

