S’pore students can convert to SimplyGo concession cards from 7 Sept, parents can top up remotely

Students in Singapore can now convert to SimplyGo concession cards at MRT stations & bus interchanges

Starting from Saturday (7 Sept), students in Singapore will be able to convert their existing student concession cards to SimplyGo concession cards.

This new option is available for students from:

Primary schools

Secondary schools

Junior Colleges

Millennia Institute

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat previously announced that this option would become available in early September.

The conversion process can be completed at selected ticketing machines located at all MRT stations and bus interchanges.

Allow for remote & automatic top-ups

Once students have converted their existing concession cards to SimplyGo cards, their parents will be able to top up the cards remotely using the SimplyGo app.

In addition to remote top-ups, the SimplyGo concession card offers several other features:

Purchase Monthly Concession Passes directly through the app

Automatically top up the SimplyGo concession card when the balance is low

Instantly block lost cards and transfer the remaining balance to another card or a bank account

In a news release, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that students will continue to benefit from the same subsidised public transport fares.

The new SimplyGo concession cards can also be used for transactions at Smart Buddy Terminals in schools.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of SBS Transit and by MS News.