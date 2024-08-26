1 dead as lightning strikes group of students playing football in Vietnam rainstorm

Students in Vietnam get struck by lightning while playing football in the rain

On Saturday evening (24 Aug), four high school students in Hanoi, Vietnam, were struck by lightning while playing football during a severe rainstorm.

Tragically, one student lost his life.

According to Dan Tri, the incident occurred around 5.30pm when the victim was playing with a group of 10 students.

Dies on the spot after lightning strike

Following the lightning strike, all four students lost consciousness.

Three of them regained consciousness shortly after receiving first aid.

Unfortunately, a 13-year-old boy died at the scene, as confirmed by the leader of the Thạch Thất District People’s Committee.

Numerous lightning strikes in Hanoi on 24 Aug

Local authorities from Tiến Xuân Commune and Thạch Thất District swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Following the tragedy, the Tiến Xuân Red Cross Society visited the victim’s family and offered support with a donation of VND 1 million (approximately S$50) to help them through this difficult time.

On 24 Aug, Hanoi and several northern provinces experienced heavy rain and numerous lightning strikes.

The severe weather, which began on the evening of 22 Aug, was attributed to a low-pressure system developing from the ground up to 5,000m, combined with the southeastern wind field from the eastern maritime air mass.

Also read: Man in US warns beachgoers of incoming storm, gets struck by lightning & dies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from clintspencer on Canva, for illustration purposes only.