Body found stuffed in suitcase with throat slit in M’sia identified as 31-year-old financial advisor

Family identifies man found stuffed in suitcase, missing since 8 Oct

The body of a man found stuffed in a suitcase in Penang, Malaysia on Thursday (9 Oct) has been identified by his family.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the identification took place at Seberang Jaya Hospital on Friday (10 Oct), where the victim’s father confirmed the body as his son’s.

The father had reported him missing on Wednesday (8 Oct) after he failed to return home.

Man found stuffed in suitcase was a financial advisor

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Lee Boon Han, a 31-year-old financial advisor.

His family shared that the last time they saw him, he had informed them he was travelling to Perlis for work at around 1am on 8 Oct.

However, after that, he became unreachable, and his family was unable to contact him.

Mr Lee was also scheduled to attend a meeting with a new colleague on the evening of 7 Oct but failed to show up. His colleague was also unable to reach him.

On 9 Oct, at around 1.43pm, a drainage maintenance worker discovered a body behind the Ampang Jajar Flats in Butterworth and immediately reported the finding to the police.

Upon investigation, authorities found the victim with a slashed neck, his hands tied, and his head covered with a plastic bag.

Based on the condition of the body and the freshness of the injuries, it is believed that the killing occurred recently.

Remembered as a warm & kind-hearted soul

A close friend of Lee spoke to NST, remembering him as a “warm and kind-hearted soul”.

While many knew him for his work as a financial advisor, his friend described him as someone who remained active in social organisations while always making time for his friends.

The friend expressed shock at the tragic and brutal manner of Lee’s death and hoped that those responsible would be caught and brought to justice.

Police are continuing their investigation into the identity of the perpetrators and the motive behind the murder.

