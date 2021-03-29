The Ever Given Ship Stranded At Suez Canal Is Partially Freed On 29 Mar

A single container ship, the Ever Given, made the news recently as it blocked off the Suez Canal and halted supply chains globally.

On Monday (29 Mar), Inchcape Shipping Tweeted that the MV Ever Given is finally refloated, after days of rescue efforts.

However, the situation is apparently not over as the ship is only “partially refloated”.

Stuck Suez Canal ship refloated after rescue efforts

According to BBC, salvage teams including tugboats and dredgers have worked on the rescue efforts since Tuesday (23 Mar), when the Ever Green first became stuck.

However, rescue efforts were halted several times.

After refloating operations resumed some 14 hours ago, Inchcape Shipping gave the good news.

However, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the Suez Canal Authority is still yet to confirm the refloating.

Regardless, the breakthrough means that there’s hope for the unblocking sooner or later, and trade can get underway again following delays.

This is a developing story, we will update the article when more info is available.

