Japanese Hot Pot Chain SUKI-YA Closes Tampines Mall Outlet

Covid-19 continues to take away the things we love, and one of these is shabu-shabu.

The Japanese hot pot is a perennial favourite among locals, but SUKI-YA has closed its only outlet in the East,

SUKI-YA announced the news on 29 Oct, and its last day was 1 Nov.

Source

So if you were craving hot pot and live in the East, we’re sorry to say but there’s one less option now.

SUKI-YA closes Tampines Mall outlet from 2 Nov

The Japanese hot pot chain had 8 outlets in Singapore, one of which serves “premium” food in VivoCity.

Out of all these branches, only 1 – in Tampines Mall – is located in the East.

Source

With a heavy heart, however, SUKI-YA had to close that branch down from 2 Nov onwards. The last day to visit was 1 Nov.

They didn’t state the reasons for its closure, although it’s common knowledge that many F&B places were badly hit by Covid-19 and the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

Shabu-shabu fans can go to 8 other outlets

SUKI-YA’s other 7 outlets, located centrally and in the north-east as well as north-west, are still open for business:

Bugis+

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Heartland Mall

Kallang Wave Mall

Marina Square

Plaza Singapura

SAFRA Toa Payoh

Vivocity (SUKI-YA Kin 金)

It’s definitely sad news for shabu-shabu fans in the East, but Tampines is filled with a myriad of food choices too.

Meanwhile, we hope that the staff have a job elsewhere, be it at another branch or in another place.

Source

While these are tough times for the F&B business, the impending arrival of Phase 3 might alleviate some operator worries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.