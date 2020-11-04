Japanese Hot Pot Chain SUKI-YA Closes Tampines Mall Outlet
Covid-19 continues to take away the things we love, and one of these is shabu-shabu.
The Japanese hot pot is a perennial favourite among locals, but SUKI-YA has closed its only outlet in the East,
SUKI-YA announced the news on 29 Oct, and its last day was 1 Nov.
So if you were craving hot pot and live in the East, we’re sorry to say but there’s one less option now.
The Japanese hot pot chain had 8 outlets in Singapore, one of which serves “premium” food in VivoCity.
Out of all these branches, only 1 – in Tampines Mall – is located in the East.
With a heavy heart, however, SUKI-YA had to close that branch down from 2 Nov onwards. The last day to visit was 1 Nov.
They didn’t state the reasons for its closure, although it’s common knowledge that many F&B places were badly hit by Covid-19 and the ‘Circuit Breaker’.
Shabu-shabu fans can go to 8 other outlets
SUKI-YA’s other 7 outlets, located centrally and in the north-east as well as north-west, are still open for business:
- Bugis+
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Heartland Mall
- Kallang Wave Mall
- Marina Square
- Plaza Singapura
- SAFRA Toa Payoh
- Vivocity (SUKI-YA Kin 金)
It’s definitely sad news for shabu-shabu fans in the East, but Tampines is filled with a myriad of food choices too.
Meanwhile, we hope that the staff have a job elsewhere, be it at another branch or in another place.
While these are tough times for the F&B business, the impending arrival of Phase 3 might alleviate some operator worries.
