MP Sun Xueling Says She Has Been Shopping At Robinsons Raffles City Since 2003

Many Singaporeans were saddened when they heard the news that Robinsons would soon be closing its last 2 outlets.

After all, the department store holds a special place in many of our hearts, having shopped there numerous times over the years.

Minister of State (MOS) Sun Xueling was no exception.

On Friday (30 Oct) night, she took to Facebook to pay tribute to the 162-year-old department store.

Turns out, she had bought her first office bag from Robinsons some 15 years ago. Coincidentally, the bag’s zip broke 2 weeks ago, perhaps serving as an ‘omen’ of recent events.

MP Sun Xueling bought first office bag 15 years ago from Robinsons

According to the post, Ms Sun has been frequenting Robinsons’ Raffles City outlet ever since she started her first full-time job at the Economic Development Board (EDB).

That was apparently in 2003, and Robinsons was also where Ms Sun had her first taste of “upmarket shopping”.

Around 15 years ago, Ms Sun bought her first office bag from Robinsons Raffles City — a black tote bag with diamond motifs.

The bag has served Ms Sun well over the years, having been with the Punggol West MP to numerous overseas countries and even to Parliament.

Bag’s zip broke 2 weeks ago

However, 2 weeks ago, the bag’s zip broke and can no longer be fully closed as a result.

Though no one could tell if the zip’s breakage was a bad omen of recent events, Ms Sun wrote that the bag will now serve as a memento “of her (my) memories of Robinsons, and her (my) adult life.”

What items have you bought from Robinsons?

Ms Sun’s tribute shows the special place Robinsons’ has in many of our hearts.

Having been one of Singaporeans’ best-loved department store, most of us must have at some point in time frequented one of their physical or online stores.

What are some things that you bought from Robinsons that you’re still using today? Share them in the comments.

