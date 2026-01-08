30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut industrial building, 1 sent to hospital

Firefighters extinguish fire at Sungei Kadut industrial building after more than an hour

About 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at an industrial building along Sungei Kadut Avenue on the evening of 7 Jan, with firefighters taking more than an hour to fully extinguish the blaze.

Fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut industrial building

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at around 6.40pm.

The incident occurred at a four-storey industrial building located at 14 Sungei Kadut Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found a production area on the second floor of the building engulfed in flames.

To bring the situation under control, SCDF personnel deployed three water jets to contain the fire within the affected workshop.

The fire was successfully extinguished at about 8pm, taking more than an hour from the time SCDF received the alert.

30 people evacuated before SCDF arrived

SCDF confirmed that around 30 people from the affected building had evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene and later sent to Singapore General Hospital for further treatment.

Photos shared by SCDF on Facebook showed the walls on the second floor blackened, with the fire damage extending to the floor above.

In a video posted on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group, thick smoke could be seen in the skies above the Sungei Kadut area.

SCDF stated that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Second fire in Sungei Kadut this year

This incident comes just five days after another fire broke out in the Sungei Kadut area on 2 Jan.

In the earlier incident, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire involving an industrial unit at Sungei Kadut Crescent, where firefighters also deployed water jets to bring the situation under control.

No injuries were reported in that incident, and the cause remains under investigation.

Online, many netizens thanked firefighters for their swift response.

Others expressed concern over the recent spate of fires occurring across Singapore.

Also read: Fire breaks out at People’s Park Complex, about 20 residents evacuated as precaution

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.