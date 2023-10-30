Suntec Bazaar Has Crafts, Food & Carnival Games, Get Unique Gifts & Have Fun

Get Your Christmas Shopping Sorted At The Marketplace Collective At Suntec City

If your love language is gift-giving, one major thing is bound to be on your mind as the year winds down — Christmas shopping.

However, if you are pressed for time or simply uninspired by the usual run-of-the-mill offerings, there is one upcoming event that can help put both these concerns to rest.

On 4 and 5 Nov, you can visit The Marketplace Collective by T.Cartel at Suntec Convention Hall 404 and browse one-of-a-kind offerings at over 200 stalls, including handcrafted accessories, baked goods, clothing, crocheted items, and more.

With so much to explore, you may be overwhelmed before you even start shopping, but fret not — we’ve rounded up a few vendors to look out for.

Charm animal-loving friends with aww-some handicrafts & artwork

Whether you’re looking for crocheted items, custom jewellery or sumptuous food and beverages (or all of the above), shoppers at The Marketplace Collective can expect to find a diverse array of products from various Singaporean artisans and artists.

For those of you who are into unique and intricately handcrafted items, you can check out vendors like Tinybunnycrochet, who is known for her adorable crocheted mini animals.

If cute is your cup of tea, you will also love Mitoboru.club, which has illustrations of mini bears all over various art collectables like stickers, art prints, and washi tape.

Bear fans will also be delighted by Littlehecki, whose artwork predominantly features her character Beary across a variety of items such as enamel pins, coin pouches, and stickers.

If bunnies or the recently ‘trending’ capybara are more your thing, keep an eye out for Thebunmeo, whose creations revolve around these two exact animals.

You can score a soft plushie of Romeo, the bunny character, or liven up your accessories with lovable capybara stickers.

While you may start off seeking squeal-worthy stocking stuffers, there’s a high chance you’ll end up falling in love with the merchandise at The Marketplace Collective too, so expect to load up your tote bag in no time.

Wear your art on your sleeve with customisable jewellery

If you’re shopping for loved ones who are fond of expressing themselves through what they wear (or if that person is you), you’ll likely find what you’re looking for with these artisan jewellery and accessory makers.

Floral Knots specialises in gemstone bracelets and earrings that come in an array of dazzling colours.

You can even perk up your giftees’ homes with their vibrant floral resin coasters and trays.

Continuing down the gemstone route, we have Ninestones and their opulent gemstone bracelets on top of rings ranging from the dainty to the edgy.

The fiery rebel in your life would surely be pleased with a customised accessory or jewellery piece from Hexenskye.

Their designs heavily feature metal, leather, and studs, and you can mix and match various charms to make a one-of-a-kind necklace, bracelet, belt chain or even a harness.

For a Christmas present that truly shows effort, you will do very well with a piece of wearable art that was chosen with your loved one in mind.

Support your favourite influencers & sample their products

Aside from being a platform to elevate independent local artists, The Marketplace Collective will also feature appearances by popular influencers.

Not only will you get to meet them, you will also get a chance to sample their products as they too will be part of the vendor list.

For instance, Ridhwan will be displaying various types of merchandise at the event, while Diana Bakar will have a range of pretty flower bouquets under her florist venture 33 Petals & Co.

If you have worked up an appetite after all that shopping, Nicole Choo will be on hand with buttery croissants, which are part of her F&B brand Krazy Kroissants, on 5 Nov. She’ll even be selling clothes too.

And if you’re thirsty, you can sip on beverages the sustainable way with rice straws from Zerow.

Apart from being the official distributor of rice straws in Singapore, it is also the brainchild of content creator Vanessa Chia.

Completing this impressive lineup of influencers is Rachell Ng, who will be bringing her brand of activewear, Gym Squad Active, to the bazaar.

Her collection consists of affordably priced sports bras, shorts, and leggings in premium materials that let you sweat it out in style.

Fun with lucky draws, free balloons & more at The Marketplace Collective

Aside from being a retail therapy haven, The Marketplace Collective also doubles up as a family-friendly event with plenty of activities to keep people of all ages entertained.

Once you arrive, you will be immersed in the Christmas atmosphere with festive decor everywhere, including themed photo booths to capture lasting memories in.

Next up, all visitors can get a free balloon upon entry, whether you’re one or 92 (a little Christmas reference, iykyk).

On top of that, there will be a lucky draw and a sure-win lucky dip for shoppers who achieve a minimum spend of S$100 and S$200 respectively.

Top prizes in the lucky draw include a MuuHoo Kids Luggage worth S$179 — courtesy of Baby Planner SG — along with other exciting rewards like plush toys from Candytoyo and Panibit.

Winners can head to the pop-up store Poppin at Plaza Singapura to collect their prizes.

As for the lucky dip, eligible shoppers can spin a gacha machine after showing their receipts at the information counter during the event to get a prize, which can be anything from premium loose leaf tea to plush toys to booth gift vouchers — all generously sponsored by various vendors.

There is absolutely no charge to enter The Marketplace Collective, so it’s time to start planning your trip there:



The Marketplace Collective

Address: Suntec Convention Hall 404, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 4 & 5 Nov

Time: 12pm – 9pm

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade & Esplanade

For more information, visit the event page here. You can also stay up to date on all of T.Cartel’s future bazaars on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Thoughtful gift-giving that benefits more than just your loved ones

With so much to discover, you can easily find something to appeal to every person on your Christmas gift list and even yourself.

Not only will your gifts stand out and have a personal touch, they will have the added benefit of supporting local businesses.

After all, Christmas is about the spirit of giving, and your future gifts will certainly embody that in more ways than one.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with T.Cartel.

Featured image courtesy of T.Cartel and adapted from @nicole.choo on Instagram and @tinybunnycrochet on Instagram.