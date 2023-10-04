Superdry Suntec City Closing After 22 Oct, Has Up To 60% Off Clothing Sale

Superdry Has Closing Sale At Suntec City Outlet Till 22 Oct

For fans of quality streetwear, Superdry offers those at slightly higher prices. But you might be able to snag a t-shirt or hoodie at affordable prices if you visit their Suntec City outlet soon.

As the store will be closing its shutters after 22 Oct, everything there will be discounted by up to 60% till then.

Buy multiple items and you’ll enjoy even more savings. While bidding the shop goodbye will be hard, at least you’ll get to restock your wardrobe with some fresh drip.

Superdry at Suntec City to close come 22 Oct

British clothing chain Superdry is known for selling comfortable, casual clothing that combines Japanese styles and vintage American fashion.

Having been around in Singapore for a while, they’ve established several stores in popular districts, including at Suntec City shopping mall.

However, the brand announced the impending closure of that particular outlet in a Facebook post on Monday (2 Oct).

Ahead of the shuttering, the store is selling all clothing storewide at up to 60% off.

With the store’s final day of operation on 22 Oct, shoppers have just over two weeks to enjoy the discounts.

Superdry dubbed the event the “Thank You Sale” as a form of gratitude to customers who have been patronising their Suntec City outlet.

But customers may end up thanking them instead, especially if they buy three or more pieces of clothing. According to Superdry, customers can enjoy the following extra discounts for multiple purchases in a single receipt:

3 pieces of clothing or more – extra 10% off

5 pieces of clothing or more – extra 20% off

Do note that exclusions apply and the offers are only while stocks last.

Superdry’s other stores remain open

Those interested can find the store at the atrium of Suntec City Convention Centre. You can’t miss their red-on-brown logo.

Here’s the exact address to help you find your way there:



Superdry @ Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, #01-380/381 Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 10am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade & Esplanade

Fans of the brand need not fret as Superdry has other outlets remaining in Singapore, at the nearby Funan Mall among others. You can view all the addresses here.

Alternatively, you can also get what you need online via their website.

