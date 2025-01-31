Woman arrested for allegedly swapping expired products at supermarkets in Yishun & Ang Mo Kio

Woman arrested for allegedly swapping expired products at supermarkets reportedly acted alone

Alerted to expired products on supermarket shelves, baby food retailer Lilo sought help from the police to investigate.

It turned out that a woman had allegedly swapped out the expired products at two FairPrice Finest outlets in Yishun and Ang Mo Kio.

Supermarket in Yishun alerts company to expired products

Lilo, which sells seasoning powders containing ingredients such as ikan bilis, pumpkin, mushroom and scallops, posted about the incident on Instagram on 20 Jan.

It shared that Fairprice Finest Wisteria Mall, in Yishun, had informed them about expired Lilo products on its shelves.

The company was deeply concerned, it said, adding:

All our products are typically returned to the vendor before expiry to ensure freshness, with stocks regularly checked and restocked.

After conducting further checks, more expired Lilo products were found at the FairPrice Finest outlet in Block 712 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, which is located in Ang Mo Kio Central.

Woman arrested for swapping expired products at supermarkets

A person was subsequently identified via CCTV footage and arrested, with help from FairPrice and the police.

Lilo told Shin Min Daily News that this individual is not an employee of Lilo, FairPrice or a delivery person.

She is reportedly a 62-year-old woman who allegedly swapped dozens of expired Lilo products at the two supermarkets. She is believed to have acted alone.

This was an isolated incident and the first incident of this sort Lilo had encountered, the company said.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the FairPrice Finest outlet in Ang Mo Kio found no expired Lilo products, with their expiry dates in April next year.

Customers who bought expired products from supermarkets may reach out to company

Lilo said no other FairPrice outlets were affected.

Customers who purchased its products from the two supermarkets from 9-15 Jan may reach out to the company if they suspect they bought an expired product.

It assured customers that food safety remained its highest priority and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Also read: MP Melvin Yong Refutes Claims Of ‘Expired Chocolate’ Given Out For Father’s Day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.