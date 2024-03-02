9-year-old Swiftie in S’pore suffers from brain cancer, hopes to get hat from Taylor Swift

Swiftie with brain cancer attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert with help from AUPEN & VIVA

9-year-old Keira Yu is a Swiftie, like many others in Singapore and around the world.

But unlike the typical fan, Keira has been living with a highly aggressive form of cancer tumour in her brain.

With the help of AUPEN, a bag label co-founded by a Singaporean, and VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer, Keira has the chance to see her favourite artist live at her upcoming show in Singapore.

To put a cherry on top of Keira’s special night, AUPEN & VIVA Foundation are rallying for support so Keira would receive the ceremonious ‘black hat’ from Taylor Swift herself.

It has been a tradition for the American singer to hand her black hat to an audience member during each show in The Eras Tour, reported Cosmopolitan.

She does this special gesture while performing her hit song ‘22’.

9-year-old Swiftie diagnosed with brain cancer for more than a year

According to information provided to members of the media, Keira has been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma for more than a year.

Diffuse midline glioma is a highly aggressive cancer tumour that primarily affects children and young adults.

Patients diagnosed with the condition reportedly have a median survival time of nine to 11 months.

The nine-year-old Nanyang Primary School student now undergoes treatments at the National University Hospital (NUH).

Despite her condition, Keira isn’t that dissimilar to those her age.

She loves to sing and dance, though its been getting more difficult for her to do so since her condition started deteriorating last November.

In addition to losing mobility in her hands, Keira is also losing strength in her legs and has to use a wheelchair to get around.

AUPEN & VIVA fulfil Swiftie’s wish of attending Taylor Swift concert

With help from AUPEN and VIVA Foundation for Children, Keira will be attending Taylor Swift’s show next Thursday (7 Mar) with her mother.

Keira shared that she’s most looking forward to hearing and singing along to ‘Love Story’ — the song that kickstarted her journey as a Taylor Swift fan.

She has been a Swiftie since playing Love Story (Taylor’s version) on Just Dance 2022.

To make the night even more memorable for Keira, AUPEN and VIVA Foundation are seeking support for Keira so she’d receive the iconic black hat during the concert next Thursday.

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift typically hands out a black hat to a lucky audience member when she performs the song ‘22’.

It’s unclear how the recipients are chosen. Swift had previously given the hat to a range of people, from those she knows personally to Swifities prominent on social media.

During one of her recent shows in Sydney, Australia, the singer pre-selected a nine-year-old girl battling cancer to receive the fedora.

Featured image courtesy of Adelyn and @taylorswift on Instagram.