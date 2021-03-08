Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq Will Complete Studies At NUS In Singapore

Singapore is gradually easing Covid-19 measures and this includes bringing back some in-person lessons at universities.

With that, Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq – who had received a scholarship to study at National University of Singapore (NUS) remotely last year – will be coming over to Singapore for his studies.

In his Facebook post, Mr Syed says that he hopes his studies in public policy will make him a better MP.

He will even be returning his MP salary for the month of March before flying over to Singapore.

Syed Saddiq will attend in-person classes at NUS

Back in Sep 2020, the Muar MP Syed Saddiq received a scholarship to study at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at NUS.

Since then, the 28-year-old MP had been attending online classes.

On Monday (8 Mar), Mr Syed announced on Facebook that he will be travelling across the border to Singapore to attend classes in-person as physical classes resume.

He will be in Singapore for a month.

Returns MP salary for month of March

In his Facebook post, Mr Syed reiterated that he is leaving to pursue his studies and not go on vacation.

The MP even adds that he will give back his salary for the month of March for the use of the Muar Parliament.

Mr Syed felt he did not deserve to keep the salary as he was studying abroad.

Work continues in Muar

Mr Syed expressed his hopes to become a better MP and policy maker by furthering his studies in public policy.

Since the state of emergency was declared in Malaysia, including Muar, Mr Syed and his team had helped over 5,500 families receive assistance from the Food Bank.

Many other families and students also received aid in the form of laptops, tablets, and scholarships.

Mr Syed emphasised that despite his departure, his work at Muar will continue with the help of his team.

Wish Syed Saddiq all the best

Kudos to Mr Syed for the heart he has to serve his people even if he cannot physically be there with them.

MS News wishes him all the best as he continues his studies at NUS.

