Sylvia Hiring For Gushcloud & Savour365, Says You Should Join Only If You’re Driven & Seeking Growth

Ex-NOC CEO Sylvia Now Hiring For Various Positions In Gushcloud & Savour365

Since the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga blew up last year, Sylvia Chan has moved on to work at Gushcloud and started a new media company, Savour365.

On Monday (5 Dec), she revealed on Instagram that she was looking for new staff to join these companies.

She replied to her followers that she would never be a conventional “nice boss”. But she said she would push staff to be better.

Sylvia is hiring for both Gushcloud & Savour365

On Monday (5 Dec), Sylvia decided to do an Ask Me Anything with her Instagram followers.

During this, she revealed that Gushcloud, as well as Savour365, are now hiring.

Last month, Sylvia joined Gushcloud as their regional head of content and intellectual properties in Asia.

Meanwhile, Savour365 is a new company Sylvia started, featuring real-life stories relating to wellness and culture.

In her Instagram story, she said they are hiring for positions such as operations manager, business development, account manager, podcast intern, freelance writer, content intern, and media strategist.

For the two podcast intern positions, she elaborated that they would be working with her and two content strategists to develop social media ideas.

She then asked interested individuals to reach out to her via email.

Will not be a “nice boss” but pushes staff to be better

Given the allegations against Sylvia throughout the NOC saga, some were curious about what it would be like working under her now.

Responding to one follower who asked if she has changed for the better, Sylvia returned the question with “What does ‘better’ look like?”.

Knowing that her community values her honesty, willpower, and drive toward her purpose, Sylvia said she would never walk away from her strengths.

Will I ever be a nice boss who hangs out for drinks after work and listens to your breakup stories and tells you to submit your overdue report next week instead? Never.

Instead, she positioned herself as a boss who would send staff articles to read, books to discuss, and workshops or events they could attend together.

Sylvia then emphasised she was looking only for people who are “driven, self-initiated, love learning, love opportunities” to join her team.

Otherwise, you will hate it here. 100%.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from sylsyl.chan on Instagram.