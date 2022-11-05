NOC Co-Founder Sylvia Chan Joins Gushcloud International, Will Oversee Southeast Asia Content

Sylvia Chan Unveiled As Gushcloud Regional Content Head On 3 Nov

Seemingly moving on from the rubbles of the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga last year, Sylvia Chan was recently named Gushcloud’s regional head of content and intellectual properties (IP) in Asia.

Tapping on her years of experience in the media industry, Sylvia will reportedly work closely with Gushcloud’s regional offices, with a focus on introducing and improving new content.

Sylvia Chan will oversee & improve content at Gushcloud

In a press release on Thursday (3 Nov), global creator and entertainment company Gushcloud International announced that Sylvia has joined their ranks.

There, she will serve as the Regional Head of Content and IP in Asia.

Her job scope will involve developing Gushcloud’s full portfolio of media channels and content properties in Southeast Asia.

Sylvia will be working closely with offices in the region, in countries like:

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

She will also be in charge of experimenting with new content and improving them.

Hinted at NOC partnership with Gushcloud a year ago

The appointment came a year after the saga surrounding NOC, which saw Sylvia come under fire for allegedly using abusive language towards her staff.

She later apologised for her behaviour and stepped down from the company’s talent roster.

In an Instagram post that’s no longer available, Sylvia shared that she was working with the relevant authorities. She thus requested time and space for her to settle the issues.

Earlier this year, Sylvia announced that NOC will be pivoting its content, from being influencer-led to one that’s content-driven.

Interestingly, she also hinted at a partnership with Gushcloud which would enable NOC to expand to more global markets.

NOC reportedly retained its “core team” and had about 30 employees.

But in Sep 2022, Food King – one of NOC’s channels – announced its sudden closure. All of their videos subsequently vanished from NOC’s YouTube channel.

After the drama over the past year, we’re glad to see that both Sylvia and Ryan are moving on with their lives.

We wish them both the best in their respective endeavours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from sylsyl.chan on Instagram and Hiredly.