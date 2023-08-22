Former Channel 8 News Anchor Sze Hong Chew Passes Away From Cancer At 65

Former Mediacorp News Anchor Sze Hong Chew Passes Away At 65

Former Channel 8 news anchor Sze Hong Chew passed away on Sunday (20 Aug). He was 65 years old.

Doctors had previously diagnosed Mr Sze with colorectal cancer in 2020.

He passed away from the illness this year after the cancer worsened. His cremation will take place at Mandai Crematorium this Thursday (24 Aug).

Mr Sze was a popular Mediacorp news anchor in the 1990s and a familiar face to many Singaporeans of that era.

Unfortunately, doctors diagnosed him with colorectal cancer in Jan 2020, according to 8world News.

Following his diagnosis, Mr Sze received active treatment and his condition remained stable. However, in 2023, his condition declined rapidly, especially in the past two months.

He ultimately passed away from the illness on Sunday (20 Aug).

Low-key funeral to be held

Mr Sze had requested a low-key funeral, which his family intended to follow. They declined donations of wreaths.

The family will hold the wake from Monday (21 Aug) to Thursday (24 Aug) at the Singapore Casket, 131 Lavender Street.

The funeral ceremony will then take place on the morning of 24 Aug and he will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium at 12.45pm.

Former colleagues praise Sze Hong Chew as hardworking & cheerful

Chen Guiyue, a former colleague of Mr Sze and a famous 90s Mediacorp news anchor herself, expressed great sorrow at his death.

Having worked with him for over ten years, Ms Chen described the deceased as a diligent and hardworking individual.

She expressed much sorrow over his passing.

Another former colleague and senior news anchor, Zeng Yueli, was shocked to hear the news.

She described him as a cheerful person and shared that they kept in touch by phone even after he left Mediacorp.

After leaving the media industry, the late Mr Sze went into the business sector and helped numerous small and medium business entrepreneurs.

MS News expresses condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Just last week, another local public figure — ex-Singapore swimmer, Marc Tay — passed away at 63 years old.

