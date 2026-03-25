2 men arrested after allegedly throwing table & bicycle from Sembawang block in separate incidents

2 men arrested after allegedly throwing table & bicycle from Sembawang block

Two men, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested over two separate cases of rash acts in the same HDB block in Sembawang.

The younger man allegedly threw a table from height, while the older man allegedly threw a bicycle down, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Tuesday (24 March).

26-year-old man allegedly threw table from 4th floor

At about 10.05am on Monday (23 March), SPF received a call for assistance at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent.

A 26-year-old man had allegedly thrown a wooden table from the fourth floor, according to preliminary investigations.

The table broke apart upon impact with the ground, with no injuries reported.

27-year-old man allegedly threw bicycle from 11th floor

At about 1.30am the next day (24 March), SPF was alerted again to a separate incident in the same block.

A 27-year-old man had allegedly thrown a bicycle from the eleventh floor.

Similarly, no injuries were reported.

Both men arrested, table & bicycle seized as evidence

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of both men after follow-up investigations.

Both of them were arrested on the same day the reports were made.

The table and bicycle were seized as case exhibits.

Men charged for rash act

On Wednesday (25 March), the men were charged in court for committing a rash act under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code 1871.

The 26-year-old was identified as Muhammad Nooraidil Mohd Jasmani by The Straits Times (ST), which also identified the 27-year-old as Hossain Al Sayeed Al Zabee.

They are not related, according to ST.

If convicted, both individuals face up to six months’ jail and a fine.

SPF takes “a serious view” of acts that endanger life or personal safety, it said, adding that it will “spare no effort” to take action against offenders.

Both accused men will appear in court again on 1 April.

Also read: Man Throws 25kg Bicycle From Choa Chu Kang HDB After Argument With Wife, Jailed 1 Month

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.