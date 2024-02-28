TADA now available in Bangkok with 30% off rides for S’pore users till 30 June

Ride-hailing platform TADA launches in Bangkok with special promotion for Singapore users

Folks in Singapore planning to travel to Bangkok any time between now and 30 June, listen up.

Ride-hailing service TADA has officially arrived in the Thai capital with a special deal for users from the Lion City.

All you have to do is key in a code and you’ll get a discount on your ride.

That’ll leave you with a bigger holiday budget for shopping and mookata — what’s not to love about that?

Discounts for Singapore TADA users in Bangkok

On Wednesday (28 Feb), TADA announced that it has expanded to Thailand following successful operations in Singapore, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

To celebrate the milestone, the company has set aside a special deal for Singapore TADA users visiting Bangkok.

From now till 30 June, simply key in the promo code <SGBKK> to get 30% off your ride.

Do note that the discount is capped at 50 THB (about S$2) and is limited to three redemptions per user.

Perfect for those planning a trip there during the upcoming June holidays.

Known for zero-commission model

Said Sean Kim, CEO of TADA: “TADA’s vision is to transform the ride-hailing landscape in Thailand into a more equitable space, where technology serves consumers, not merely for profit.”

TADA drivers are our partners, and TADA believes they should enjoy a sustainable livelihood.

Thanks to the company’s zero-commission policy, its drivers can build a more consistent revenue stream.

At the same time, passengers will be able to enjoy more affordable fares without compromising on quality.

Mr Kim added that TADA’s focus in Thailand isn’t just about growth — it’s also about “promoting cooperation and integrating [its] services seamlessly within the country”.

“This expansion is more than just growing our reach; it’s about bringing a new paradigm in the mobility industry to build and support win-win communities,” he stated.

