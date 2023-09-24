TADA Driver Allegedly Racially Abuses Passenger, Company Says They’re Investigating Incident

TADA Driver Allegedly Racially Abuses Eurasian Passenger By Saying She’s Indian & The ‘Very Worst’

When riding in a cab or a private-hire car, unpleasant incidents sometimes occur.

Unfortunately for one woman and her child, she alleged that she was racially abused by a TADA driver.

In a video she posted, the driver can be heard making derogatory remarks about Indians.

TADA has said that they’re investigating the incident.

TADA driver allegedly became agitated due to road blockages

In a Facebook post on Saturday (23 Sep), Ms Jan Hoeden said she booked a ride on TADA at about 2pm that day.

She was headed to Pasir Ris Street 12, and was with her nine-year-old daughter.

During the journey, the driver became agitated due to road blockages from the ongoing MRT construction, she added, and started accusing her of giving him the wrong route.

TADA driver accuses daughter of being too short

Ms Hoeden’s Facebook post, which has since been taken down, also included a 2.5-minute-long video of her interaction with the driver.

Part of it was also posted on TikTok by a user who identified herself as her niece.

In the video, the driver is seen telling Ms Hoeden that her “baby” is less than 1.35m tall and he’d already given her a “chance”.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), all vehicles in Singapore must have booster seats or child restraints for passengers under 1.35m in height. While taxis are exempted from this ruling, private-hire cars are not.

However, Ms Hoeden told the driver that her daughter is nine years old and 1.37m tall.

Unconvinced, the driver said that they were “very illegal”.

TADA driver abuses passenger in video

The TADA driver then went back to the topic of the supposedly incorrect route, with the conversation getting more heated.

At one point, the driver tells Ms Hoeden not to be “hao lian” (boastful), and she replies in Mandarin: “Wo bu shi hao lian“, (I’m not being boastful).

The driver then yells at the top of his voice, seemingly saying,

You are India, I’m Chinese… You are the very worst…

To her credit, Ms Hoeden calmly replied that she’s Singaporean Eurasian, not Indian.

She also told him that she’ll put him on Facebook for “being racist”.

However, the driver insisted,

I know you’re India(n), I’m CHINESE. Don’t try to be funny with me!

As Ms Hoeden accuses him again of being racist, the man continued ranting loudly.

TADA investigating after driver abuses passenger

TADA has responded to the incident by saying they “do not tolerate racism, discrimination, or abuse of any kind”.

In a comment on an Instagram post on Wake Up Singapore’s account, the ride-hailing company said they were investigating the incident, and thanked netizens who brought it to their attention.

The company also told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that they had initiated an internal investigation to fully understand the circumstances.

Based on its findings, they’ll take “all necessary actions”, they added, noting,

Remarks or comments that insinuate racial differences are in direct violation of TADA’s community guidelines and are not representative of our company’s values.

MS News has reached out to Ms Hoeden and TADA and will update the article when they respond.

Also read: TADA Driver Demands More Payment From Passenger Travelling To 2 Locations, Cancels Trip Halfway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @rhiley36746 on TikTok.