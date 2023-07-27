Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Crowd Causes Jams Outside Lavender Carpark, Residents Can’t Get Home Smoothly

Huge Traffic Jam Outside Block 465 Crawford Lane Due To Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Sparks Complaints

Everybody knows that Singaporeans love to queue — especially for good food.

However, the constant flock of hungry patrons at a popular noodle stall in Lavender has led to horrible jams outside the block.

This has apparently been an issue for many years, causing inconvenience to residents in the area.

Tai Hwa Pork Noodle purportedly cause of Crawford Lane jam

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle is a Michelin-starred bak chor mee hawker stall located at 466 Crawford Lane.

It has drawn long queues for many years, especially during mealtimes.

Unfortunately, the human jam has also translated into a vehicle jam outside the block, inconveniencing residents.

President of the Singapore Chinese Opera and Drama Society Bian Hui Bin, who lives in the estate, told Shin Min Daily News that there is always a long line of cars waiting to enter the carpark at 465 Crawford Lane.

This is because the gantry will only open when there is a vacant parking space.

As a result, drivers are stuck waiting in their vehicles until a lot frees up.

This system has reportedly caused jams along the main road that can stretch as long as 10 metres.

According to Mr Bian, one typically has to wait at least 20 minutes before they can enter the carpark.

Although there are two separate gantries for visitors and residents, all motorists have to turn in from the same rightmost lane, as per traffic rules.

Thus, residents are often blocked from getting home smoothly.

Rideshare drivers & delivery riders can’t get inside

An MS News reader who also stays there confirmed that this has indeed been the case for many years.

He said that this affects delivery riders and rideshare drivers too, who find themselves stuck outside due to the jam.

“There have been many times when drivers or delivery riders would call me and ask me to walk five minutes to the main road because they cannot turn into my block,” he shared.

“There’s perpetually a long queue of cars just waiting to go into the carpark.”

He noted that this is usually only the case during the day when Tai Hwa Pork Noodle is open, suggesting that they are indeed the unwitting cause of the congestion.

Residents take matters into their own hands

Some residents, such as Ms Zhang, admitted to Shin Min Daily News that she’s had to resort to illegal turns just to reach her flat.

Whenever she sees a jam outside the carpark, she would drive towards the residents’ entrance from the middle lane.

“I know that isn’t right, but if I have to wait 20 to 30 minutes just to go home every time, it’s a huge waste of time,” she said.

