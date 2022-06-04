Taiwan Man Builds Aquarium Pram For His Goldfishes, Brings Them For Night Market Dates

Man In Taiwan Builds Mobile Aquarium Pram & Brings Goldfishes Around Town

While it’s common to see owners bringing their pet dogs and even cats on outdoor walks, that’s can’t be said for fish.

Hoping to change that perception, a man in Taiwan DIY-ed an ‘aquarium pram’ that can be used to bring fish around town.

Giving the mobile aquarium a test run, the man placed three goldfish in the container and brought them to a park and even a night market.

Aquarium pram made of clear acrylic cylinder & mounted on trolley

In a 15-minute YouTube video, the man details his design process and explains how he came up with the idea.

The aquarium pram apparently consists of a water-filled acrylic cylinder for the fish to live in, as well as a battery-powered filtration and oxygen system mounted on a custom-built trolley.

A YouTuber with a penchant for DIY projects, he explained that his decision to create the aquarium wasn’t an impulsive one,

I have done a lot of research before I started making this fish tank. It’s not a spur of the moment thing. You need to understand fish.

Taiwan man pushes aquarium pram around Taichung City

With his aquarium pram filled up and goldfish settled in, he set off to give his fishy friends a tour of Taichung city.

Since the contraption is built with clear acrylic, the fishes were treated to a 360-degree view of the city as it sets into the night.

The odd sight of a man pushing an aquarium pram in the streets naturally turned heads.

Onlookers also took the chance to snap pictures of their interesting encounter.

As night descended on the bustling city, the man switched on a light on the contraption, lighting up the aquarium pram.

He then went on and visited various night market stalls, stacking up street food on the pram handles before the video ends.

Fishes can experience life on land too

Though on-lookers might find the contraption weird, there’s no denying that the idea is a brilliant one.

The whole video certainly makes us question, “Why shouldn’t fishes get to experience life on land?”

And if the fishes could talk, they’d probably thank him for their little adventure out in Taichung City.

Featured image adapted from 黃小潔 on Facebook and 黃小潔Jerry on YouTube.