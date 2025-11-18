Taiwan stall assistant’s umbrella allegedly taken by S’porean woman, appeals online for identification

Singaporean woman allegedly takes umbrella outside clothing store at Ximending, Taiwan

After leaving an umbrella outside a clothing store in Taiwan, an employee found that it had allegedly been taken by a Singaporean woman.

She appealed online for help in recovering it, saying the umbrella holds precious memories for her.

Alleged Singaporean woman takes umbrella while in store with family

Original poster (OP) ‘pillowpillowghost’ made a post on Threads Monday (17 Nov) about the incident.

The incident occurred last Thursday (13 Nov) at the popular tourist district of Ximending, where the Threads user worked as a shop assistant, reported 8world News.

The OP explained that she left the wet umbrella outside the shop as she was afraid of dirtying the shop.

Later, a woman entered the shop with a group of people — allegedly her family.

While chatting with the group, the woman grabbed the umbrella from the basket and entered the shop.

The Threads user claimed that the woman walked into the shop as her family members were still shopping inside.

Umbrella owner unable to contact woman through phone number

The woman allegedly left the shop shortly after and took the umbrella away with her.

The shop assistant was able to identify the woman as a Singaporean based on information she provided while making her purchases.

The information included the woman’s phone number, but subsequent attempts to contact her failed.

The OP eventually lodged a police report, but officers told her that the umbrella might not be found so soon. They added that the woman could have already returned to Singapore.

So far, she has not received any updates on the case.

Umbrella held precious memories

The OP described the stolen object as a toucan-themed umbrella from ‘niko and …’.

MS News found the umbrella model being sold for NT$700 (S$29) online.

“This umbrella holds precious memories for me,” the OP wrote. “I was very upset when I realised it had been stolen.”

“I can only hope to get the umbrella back.”

The OP further acknowledged that the chance of finding it again was slim, but hoped someone online could recognise the alleged Singaporean woman.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

