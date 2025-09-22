2 alleged S’poreans accused of stealing S$300 worth of clothing from 3 stores in JB

2 allegedly Singaporean women steal from 3 clothing stores in JB, caught on CCTV

Two women, believed to be Singaporeans, are suspected of shoplifting from three clothing stores in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia.

One of the affected outlets, Megumi’s Room in Eco Botanic, Iskandar Puteri, made a now-deleted Facebook post about the incident, which happened at around 1.40pm on Friday (19 Sept).

CCTV footage showed one of the women pretending to try on clothes in front of a mirror.

She then brought a pair of shorts and a top into the fitting room, but only emerged with the top in her hands.

Another clip allegedly showed both women entering the fitting room with several items and placing them into their bags.

One of the women later went to the cashier and paid for a set of clothing with her credit card, seemingly to avoid suspicion.

Suspects believed to be Singaporeans

The owner of Megumi’s Room told China Press that the women, estimated to be between 25 and 28 years old, stole seven pieces of clothing worth about RM700 (S$210) from her store.

She added that they spoke with Singaporean accents, used Singapore numbers linked to their e-wallets, and were later found by police to be holding Singapore passports.

Based on this, the suspects were identified as Singaporeans.

After the boutique’s Facebook post, two other JB clothing stores also came forward to say they had been targeted by the same women on the same day.

In total, the pair are believed to have stolen more than RM1,000 (S$300) worth of clothing.

Shoplifters allegedly pay in exchange for removal of CCTV videos

One shop owner claimed that when the duo were caught putting clothes into their bags, they argued the items had “accidentally fallen in”.

The women returned the clothing, and the shop did not pursue the matter further.

On Saturday (20 Sept), Megumi’s Room also shared a WhatsApp conversation allegedly from the suspects, showing that they made an e-payment in exchange for the CCTV footage to be deleted.

The boutique owner added that police are currently investigating the case.

Featured image adapted from China Press.