S’pore influencer pleads guilty to shoplifting over S$600 worth of beauty products with friend

An influencer confessed on Tuesday (26 Aug) to shoplifting more than S$600 worth of beauty products from Japanese supermarket chain Don Don Donki along Orchard Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused is Genie Yamaguchi, 30, who had around 14,800 followers on her Instagram account, which is no longer active.

According to her social media, the woman is a gamer and also runs a preserved flower business, as well as a beauty clinic.

Spotted by a staff member

In court on Tuesday morning, the accused stated that she and her friend, Li Xuekai (name transliterated), 28, committed theft at Don Don Donki in Orchard Central between 2.30am and 3am on 25 Aug 2024.

Together, they stole 27 items, including makeup sponges, lipsticks, and serum, from display shelves.

After placing the items in their shopping cart, they left without paying.

They were later spotted by an on-duty staff member, who contacted the manager.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage of the theft, the manager filed a police report online.

The police arrested the accused the following month, but the pair only returned nine items.

They later compensated the supermarket for the other stolen goods.

The prosecution stated that the accused had no prior record and requested an assessment to determine her suitability for a day reporting order.

The judge ordered the prosecution to submit a day reporting order report, with the case adjourned for judgment on 23 Sept.

Accused’s friend involved in three other cases

In addition to the charge of conspiring to steal with the accused, Li Xuekai also faces three other theft charges.

The charge sheet shows that she stole slippers worth S$90 from Watsons at Suntec City Tower 3 on 23 August 2024.

Later, on 27 August 2024, she allegedly stole a tumbler worth S$45 from Jurong Point.

Li Xuekai is also accused of stealing more than S$3,200 worth of goods from Mustafa Centre on 28 April this year.

Her case has not yet been heard and is scheduled for 1 Sept.

