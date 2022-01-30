Singapore & Taiwan Now Recognise One Another’s Covid-19 Test & Vaccination Certs

These days, before dining in or attending events, we need to show proof that we’re either vaccinated or tested negative. For such purposes, most countries have introduced their own versions of certificates.

On Friday (28 Jan), the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei shared on Facebook that Singapore and Taiwan now accept one another’s digital Covid-19 test and vaccination certificates.

This will mean that Taiwan residents who hold the country’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate can also enter and move freely in Singapore.

The trade office shared that this is a positive step towards further easing border controls between the 2 countries.

Recognition of vaccination certs is a positive development

This decision comes as the European Commission acknowledged Singapore’s certificates on 24 Nov 2021 and Taiwan’s on 21 Dec 2021.

The trade office said that this move is a positive step towards easing border measures for travel between Singapore and Taiwan.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also acknowledged the decision as a positive development.

It signifies mutual trust between the countries and speaks of Taipei’s success in managing the pandemic.

Individuals with Taiwan vaccination certs can move freely here

Those who hold a Taiwan-issued Covid-19 vaccination certificate can enter and move freely in Singapore.

This is so long as they have received vaccinations approved by the World Health Organisation’s emergency use listing, reported ST.

Singapore has also classified Taiwan as a Category I country, consisting of places with the lowest risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China are currently in this category.

One step closer to the easing of border controls

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant, the possibility of international travel has once again been thrown into a state of uncertainty.

Amidst all of this, it’s comforting to see countries cooperating to ease safety measures in a safe and calibrated manner.

Hopefully, this will mean that we are one step closer to travelling to Taiwan once again in time to come.

