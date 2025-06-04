Taiwanese man reaches S’pore by bicycle on solo world tour, starts final leg through Asia

10 years, 86 countries & 1 bicycle: Taiwanese cyclist reaches Singapore on global tour

Singapore has welcomed an extraordinary traveller: a Taiwanese man who has spent the last 10 years cycling around the world, covering more than 80 countries across five continents.

Jackie Chen, 47, arrived in Singapore last Monday (26 May). This makes it the 86th stop of his self-titled “Go or Die Global Cycling Plan” — a journey he began after quitting his job as an engineer in 2015.

He set off for Alaska that same year, but had to return home in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“I reached Zambia in Africa by 2020, but all borders closed due to Covid. So I returned to Taiwan and only resumed the trip in 2023,” he told MS News.

As of May 2025, he has covered 86 countries across North and South America, Europe, Africa, and now Asia.

Two days in Singapore, one ride across Batam

Mr Chen entered Singapore from Malaysia on 26 May and spent two nights in the city.

“This should be my second time in Singapore — the first was about 15 or 16 years ago,” he said. “That was just a brief stopover.”

In this trip, however, he made time for more. He visited Merlion Park, Gardens by the Bay, and the malls around Orchard Road.

“As usual, I rode my bicycle around to explore, ” he said.

While in Singapore, he also took a three-day trip to Batam Island via a ferry to visit a friend, and cycled around the island too.

Apart from the sightseeing, food was high on the itinerary. “I tried local breakfast — coffee with soft-boiled eggs and toast — and of course, Hainanese chicken rice,” said Mr Chen.

Stayed at the ambassador’s residence and enjoyed Gardens by the Bay

During his time in Singapore, Mr Chen received a special invitation.

He met Taiwan’s ambassador to Singapore, Mr Tung Chen-yuan.

“He was so kind and even invited me to stay at the official residence for two nights,” Mr Chen said.

“Even after seven years and visiting 87 countries, this was the first time I ever stayed in an ambassador’s residence.”

Mr Chen described Singapore as “very clean and impressively developed”. Despite its small size, he praised its “economic strength” and urban design.

When asked what place stood out the most, he replied without hesitation: “Gardens by the Bay. It’s a beautiful mix of nature and architecture.”

“Cycling is not something you can do just by having money”

The idea to cycle the globe was not spontaneous.

Before he undertook the challenge to cycle around the world, Mr Chen worked as an electronics engineer — a career he described as “comfortable but stressful”. But he always felt that kind of life didn’t suit him.

Then, a friend introduced him to a book called ‘Don’t Go Will Die’. The book is by a Japanese cyclist who travelled for seven and a half years.

“That gave me direction and inspiration,” he said. “After some planning, I left my old life behind and set off.”

For him, the bicycle symbolises more than just transport. He said to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), “Cycling requires effort. It’s not something money alone can achieve.”

I wanted to travel the world in a different way… by relying on my own strength.

Tour is a test of strength and spirit for the Taiwanese cyclist

Mr Chen admits the journey has been far from smooth. Over the past decade, he has faced a range of challenges, including equipment failure, pandemic lockdowns, rough terrain, and harsh weather.

Despite the physical toll — he told MS News that his gear weighs 90kg — Mr Chen said the journey has been made possible by the kindness of strangers.

He recalled how locals offered him shelter when his tent zipper broke in winter, and others helped him fix a broken bike chain.

“There always seems to be someone out there waiting to meet me,” he added.

“There have been people who offered water, food, money, or a place to stay. Even a simple smile or thumbs-up keeps me going,” he said.

No set finish line — just the road home

So when will he return home? Mr Chen says he’s already on the way back.

From Singapore, he plans to cycle through Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Mainland China, Mongolia, South Korea, and Japan — before finally heading back to Taiwan.

“There’s no set schedule,” he said. “I’ve been on the road home all along.”

“Go Or Die is not a solo ride,” says Taiwanese cyclist

Reflecting on his biggest takeaway, Mr Chen said: “The greatest reward is the friends I’ve made along the way. Even if we don’t keep in constant contact, their silent support means a lot to me.”

Even though he rides alone, he said that it never felt like it’s a one-man journey. “The people who support me — even just spectators — are part of the story,” he said.

“If I ever return to Singapore, I’ll definitely share my next goal with the friends I’ve made here.”

