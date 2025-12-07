Chinese tourists allegedly use Taiwanese & Japanese passport covers during trip to Japan

Some Chinese tourists allegedly use Taiwanese passport cover during Japan trip

Some Chinese tourists are allegedly using Taiwanese and Japanese passport covers during their trip to Japan, purportedly to pose as these nationalities.

On Monday (1 Dec), a Taiwanese expat posted this claim on Threads, along with two videos as proof.

This alleged behaviour is controversial as the Chinese government urged its citizens in November to avoid visiting Japan, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark that the country may activate its self-defence forces should China commit a military attack on Taiwan.

Japanese passport covers sold in China

One of the videos posted on Threads shows a person holding a Taiwanese passport cover while pushing a luggage.

Notably, the passport cover is larger than the size of a regular passport.

They then flip the cover open, revealing that it contains a Chinese passport, with a singular Chinese banknote tucked between its pages.

Meanwhile, the second video shows that Japanese passport covers are similarly sold in China through Taobao for RMB135.24 (S$25), allegedly to use to pose as a citizen of the country.

Taiwanese and Japanese netizens criticise use of passport covers

The post drew criticism from Taiwanese and Japanese netizens, targeting Chinese tourists who use these passport covers.

Some questioned whether these tourists were not proud of their citizenship, while others accused them of wanting to be either nationalities.

Several users also expressed that they disapproved of this behaviour, saying these tourists are using passport covers depicting countries they supposedly “hate”.

Featured image adapted from @sues_countrycottage on Threads.