Ex-NCMP Calvin Cheng urges S’poreans to put country first amid China backlash over PM Wong’s remarks

Ex-NCMP Calvin Cheng urges Singaporeans to prioritise Singapore’s interests

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s recent remarks on China-Japan tensions have sparked criticism from Chinese netizens.

Amidst the controversy, former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng took to social media to remind Singaporeans to stay clear-eyed about geopolitics and to place Singapore’s interests first.

PM Wong hopes China & Japan will find ways to de-escalate issue

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum last Wednesday (19 Nov), PM Wong expressed hope that China and Japan “will find ways to de-escalate”, noting that stability in Asia is in everyone’s interest.

PM Wong’s comment came shortly after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that a Chinese military attack or blockade on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” justifying Japanese deployment of its Self-Defence Forces.

“We hope the two countries will find ways to resolve these very complex issues and move forward,” PM Wong said.

Some Chinese content creators have since interpreted PM Wong’s words as Singapore taking sides with Japan against China.

‘A very innocuous remark’ sparked online uproar, says Cheng

In a post on Tuesday (25 Nov), Cheng said he was in the audience at the Bloomberg event. He recalled the night with humour, noting: “The food was excellent, and I stuffed myself, but not so much that I didn’t pay attention.”

In Cheng’s view, PM Wong’s remarks were “very innocuous”.

He explained that PM Wong had simply hoped that China and Japan would “settle their differences amicably” and that, like in Southeast Asia, “everyone can put history aside and move forward”.

However, Cheng wrote that China seemed to have taken offence and was “mounting a propaganda campaign” against Singapore and PM Wong.

While he stated that “the main target of China’s ire is Japan”, Cheng stated that he was more concerned about Singaporeans echoing foreign talking points.

“Singapore’s interest must always come first,” he wrote. “Our loyalty must always be to Singapore first and foremost.”

Cheng also emphasised that ancestry should not dictate allegiance. “I am ethnic Chinese… but I will tell you now I am Singaporean and have no interest in any PRC-narrative.”

Singaporeans not educated enough on Geopolitics: Cheng

Cheng followed up with a second post on Thursday (27 Nov).

“I actually blame the government for not educating Singaporeans enough about geopolitics,” he wrote. Because of this gap, he argued, people become “susceptible to foreign manipulation”.

Using the Taiwan issue to illustrate the stakes, Cheng warned that a conflict over the island would almost certainly draw in Japan, and then, inevitably, Singapore.

He laid out the scenario in stark terms — if China attacks Taiwan, it would have to neutralise the United States Seventh Fleet, based in Yokosuka, Japan. Supporting that fleet is Task Force 73, located in Singapore.

“So before all you chest-thumping PRC-loving Singaporean patriots start mouthing off,” he wrote, “please learn some basic facts.”

Cheng warned that Singapore would not be shielded by distance or silence.

We very much have skin in the game.

A wider debate over PM Wong’s remarks

Cheng’s comments emerged as Chinese online platforms swirled with hostile takes on PM Wong’s remarks.

According to The Straits Times (ST), several Hong Kong news sites amplified the backlash, while Chinese content creators pushed sensational commentary to boost traffic.

Some netizens accused Singapore of interference, while others labelled the country with the derogatory term “Po County”, referencing a lower administrative level in China.

The discussions intensified briefly on Tuesday (25 Nov), when “Why Singapore dares to interfere in the Sino-Japanese dispute” reportedly trended on Weibo.

However, official Chinese media outlets have not amplified the online outrage.

